Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Trends In Blockchain: Why Big Banks Are Adopting This Technology

By Chris Naprawa
Forbes
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChris Naprawa, President TAAL, a vertically integrated blockchain infrastructure & service provider for enterprise. Don’t bet against the banks. I believe that the notion that a financial revolution will displace the power and function of large international banks is very unlikely ... as long as they continue to adapt and invest.

www.forbes.com
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blockchain Technology#Global Blockchain Survey#The Bank Of England#British#Visa Mastercard#Chaps#Bacs#Rtgs#Spunta#Italian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Bitcoin
News Break
Economy
Country
China
Related
Technologytribuneledgernews.com

Banking tech is all about digital disruptions and financial services

Jul. 4—It is often said that a bank is a technology firm in disguise. The relentless rise of fintech startups in recent years clearly suggests that the more a traditional bank can think and act like a fleet-footed technology firm, the greater are its prospects of surviving and thriving in the future. The rise of neo-banking is ushering in an era of digital, branchless banking. In this brave new world, the target customers are millennials and members of Gen Z, their banks of choice are smart apps running on a smartphone, and those smart apps are powered by disruptive technologies such as Artificial Intelligence and Blockchain. This article explores technologically disrupted scenarios that signal the arrival of a new normal in financial services.
Retailcoingeek.com

Singapore central bank launches global challenge for retail CBDC solutions

The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) is the latest government institution to pursue an initiative targeting central bank digital currencies (CBDCs). Singapore’s central bank recently launched what it described as a “global challenge” for a retail CBDC solution. The initiative, dubbed “Global CBDC Challenge,” focuses on enhancing the effectiveness of payment and stimulating financial inclusion through the discovery of innovative retail ideas driven by the CBDC solution.
Trafficcrowdfundinsider.com

China: WeiyangX Fintech Review

According to the Beijing Municipal Commission of Transport, digital RMB payments will be accepted on Beijing’s 24 rail transit lines and 4 suburban railways. Those who would like to use the new payment option will need to download the Ruubpay APP and link it with an ICBC bank account that has a digital RMB balance. In addition to Beijing, Suzhou, Chengdu, and Qingdao have all began to accept digital RMB payments in the public transportation system. (Source: XINHUANET.com)
Marketsmakeuseof.com

What Is a Blockchain Protocol and Why Is It Important for Crypto?

Cryptocurrency runs on the blockchain, and blockchain technology comprises many computational rules or procedures—some of which you may have heard of as buzzwords in the media. Collectively, these rules are referred to as protocols. However, they are more than commands on a computer. So, here’s what a blockchain protocol really...
Trafficcoingeek.com

China rolls out digital yuan for subway payments in Beijing, Suzhou

China has rolled out a trial of digital yuan payments across local railway systems in Beijing and Suzhou, in the latest expansion of the pilot scheme ahead of a potential national launch of their central bank digital currency. In an announcement earlier this week, the municipal government of Beijing announced...
Marketscoingeek.com

UK bank NatWest introduces limits for digital currency exchange transactions

One of the UK’s leading commercial banks, NatWest, has introduced new restrictions on users transacting with cryptocurrency exchanges, in the latest clampdown to affect digital currency users in the country. The move comes against a backdrop of tightening regulation for digital currency exchanges in the UK, with the chief regulator,...
StocksForbes

With Bitcoin At $34K, Consider These Crypto Stocks

Bitcoin prices have crashed from levels of around $62,000 in mid-April to just about $34,000 as of Wednesday. The crypto bear market appears to be driven by a host of factors, including China’s crackdown on Bitcoin trading and mining and Tesla’s unexpected reversal of its decision on accepting the digital currency as payment for its cars. Moreover, the U.S. Federal Reserve has turned increasingly hawkish following its mid-June meeting indicating that it could start hiking interest rates from 2023, rather than 2024. This is also likely putting pressure on non-productive assets such as cryptocurrency.
Marketsinformation-age.com

Could cryptocurrency be as big as the Internet?

Young Pham, chief strategy officer at CI&T, discusses whether cryptocurrency could become as prominent as the Internet in the coming years. Bitcoin, Dogecoin, even Britcoin – cryptocurrencies have dominated headlines in recent months, as business giants like Elon Musk and even central banks such as the Bank of England weigh in on the future of the technology. In this sea of opinions, there is a large divide in Bitcoin advocates who see these currencies as the future of DeFi and payments, and those who see it as a glorified form of gambling with no place in mainstream finance. Who, if anyone, is right, and how should we be preparing for this uncertain future? As we re-emerge from the COVID-19 crisis, financial institutions already have a lot to think about, but they cannot afford to let the potential of cryptocurrency evade their notice.
MarketsPosted by
TheStreet

Top Trends in Blockchain: A New Generation of Consumers and Investors

In this new generation of consumers, trends and tech, cryptocurrency, blockchain and NFT-focused companies are emerging to provide solutions. "E-Trade (ETFC) - Get Report has 5 million users, Charles Schwab (SCHB) - Get Report has 32 million users, and Coinbase (COIN) has 56 million verified users -- that's just astounding. That's amazing. What this tells me is not only are people just interested in trading cryptocurrencies, but the consumer set is a new generation of people, a new generation of consumers, a new generation of tech, and a new generation of solutions that are being worked on," said Ed Lopez, Managing Director and Head of ETF Product at VanEck (OUNZ) - Get Report.
Energy IndustryCoinDesk

Bitcoin Mining Council Says Sustainable Power Mix on the Rise

The council's survey focused on the crypto mining industry's electricity consumption and sustainable power mix. “I think if you back into it and take the 56% and then look at the 67% or 68% that we don’t have that’s the out-of-sample and then you know that number is … 50% sustainable … so … generally it works out that the out-of-sample mix is … assumed to be about 50% sustainable power and we tested that with a variety of analysts.”
CurrenciesWashington Post

How Bitcoin Is Edging Toward the Financial Mainstream: QuickTake

Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies have become a global obsession, inspiring their own counterculture and attracting millions of converts. Once seen as the province of nerds, libertarians and drug dealers, Bitcoin and its less famous cousins have been embraced by rock-star investors and propelled by a belief that digital money is shaking up the financial world. Yet even after Bitcoin’s price exploded during the pandemic, it’s still on a roller-coaster ride, and there are few signs that cryptocurrencies will evolve into a useful way to pay for most transactions.
WorldCoinDesk

Singapore’s Financial Watchdog to ‘Follow Up’ on Global Binance Concerns

The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups.
TechnologyPosted by
pymnts

Jumia’s Payments Unit Now One-Third Of Marketplace Revenue

Jumia Technologies in Africa is looking to keep building its eCommerce presence for the long term while adding to the momentum in its payments division, which now accounts for one-third of its overall business, according to a Wednesday (June 30) Bloomberg article. “I don’t think we at Jumia are interested...
MarketsNEWSBTC

Numerous Media Focus On Technologies of Thinkium To Build a Business World of Blockchain

June 2021, the cryptocurrency market continued to rise and fall, speculation gradually disappeared under the circumstance of the return to rationality, and the market is achieving this value-led change. Recently, many authoritative media, such as newsBTC, Yahoo Finance and Techbullion, have focused on the omnipotent public blockchain Thinkium, and made detailed reports on each branch of the Thinkium technology system and the prospect of ecological construction.