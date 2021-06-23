Cancel
Video Games

Xbox Reveals Space Jam: A New Legacy Controllers

By Rollin Bishop
ComicBook
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleXbox today officially revealed a trio of new Xbox Wireless Controllers inspired by the movie Space Jam: A New Legacy, which is set to release in theaters and on HBO Max on July 16th. The three new controllers feature designs and color schemes that are essentially lifted right out of the film to represent the Tune Squad, the Goon Squad, and the "Server-verse" or Warner 3000 that seemingly makes the movie's plot function. Each controller will be available at Microsoft Store and Amazon in the United States, while supplies last, starting July 8th for $69.99.

Lebron James
