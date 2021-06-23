Cancel
Video Games

New Genshin Impact Trailer Is All About Kaedehara Kazuha

By Rollin Bishop
ComicBook
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGenshin Impact developer miHoYo has released a new character teaser trailer for the upcoming Anemo-attuned playable character Kaedehara Kazuha. As opposed to a character demo trailer, the teaser is largely about the character's personality and gives some insight into his past in Inazuma, which does not appear to have been particularly calm and quiet. As to why miHoYo would release this character teaser trailer now, Kaedehara Kazuha is set to join the video game as part of the next character banner, making him the very first playable character from Inazuma.

