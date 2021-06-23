Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Space Jam: A New Legacy - The Game Revealed

By Rollin Bishop
ComicBook
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs you might recall, Xbox put out a call for ideas for a Space Jam: A New Legacy video back late last year with the plan being that Xbox would bring the winning ideas to life and release a video game for Space Jam: A New Legacy this year. Nothing was announced since then, however -- until now. Space Jam: A New Legacy - The Game is a new beat-'em-up video game developed by Digital Eclipse featuring LeBron James, Bugs Bunny, and Lola Bunny. It is set to release as part of the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Perks benefit program globally as of July 1st and then become more widely available as of July 15th.

comicbook.com
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lebron James
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Xbox#Game Mechanics#Gaming#Digital Eclipse
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Xbox
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
Country
India
News Break
Twitter
Related
Video GamesPosted by
GamesRadar+

Space Jam: A New Legacy themed Xbox controllers probably look so small in LeBron James' hands

Ahead of the release of Space Jam: A New Legacy, Xbox has teamed up with Warner Bros. to release limited edition Space Jam: A New Legacy Xbox Series X controllers. Take your pick of three themed Space Jam: A New Legacy Xbox Series X controllers: a purple and black Goon Squad controller, a blue and orange Tune Squad controller, and the blue and black Server-verse controller. The plot of Space Jam: A New Legacy sees NBA superstar LeBron James and his fictional son sucked onto the Warner 3000 entertainment Server-verse by a disgruntled AI. James will travel through the Warner Bros. film archive, with the Looney Tunes by his side.
Movieslrmonline.com

July 2021 Preview: Black Widow, Space Jam: A New Legacy, Snake Eyes, Jungle Cruise

Welcome to GeekScholars Movie News presented by LRM Online! This regular podcast features The GeekScholars—Jill, Chris, and Fox—as they discuss a roundup of current happenings in Hollywood!. On this week’s show GeekScholars Jill, Chris, and Fox reveal their Rotten Tomatoes and Opening Box Office Predictions for:. 01:24 – Black Widow.
Beauty & Fashionhypebeast.com

McDonald's Drops New Tune Squad-Inspired Collection in Celebration of 'Space Jam: A New Legacy'

McDonald’s has officially partnered with Diamond Supply Co. to pay homage to the upcoming film, Space jam: A New Legacy. McDonald’s support for the Space Jam franchise dates back to 1996, where a release of the now-collectible Happy Meal was amongst the hottest items on the menu. With the forthcoming film set to release later this summer, McDonald’s and Diamond Supply Co. have designed a custom line of jerseys, shorts and sweatshirts inspired by the iconic and timeless Tune Squad.
ShoppingPosted by
93.1 WZAK

McDonald’s & Diamond Supply Announce New ‘Space Jam: A New Legacy’ Merch Line

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE. With Space Jam: A New Legacy set to hit theatres next month, fans who want to own a small piece of the enterprise will get that chance by way of an exciting array of new merchandise. McDonald’s has teamed up with the legendary skateboard lifestyle brand Diamond Supply Co. for the Space Jam: A New Legacy Collection which features jerseys, shorts, hoodies, and much more.
Video Gamesonmsft.com

Xbox teams up with Nike to launch Space Jam: A new Legacy Xbox Wireless Controller and sneaker bundle

Microsoft has revealed today an exclusive Xbox Wireless Controller and Nike sneaker bundle inspired by the upcoming Space Jam: A new Legacy movie coming to theaters on July 16. The bundle includes an interesting-looking Road Runner vs Wile E. Coyote Xbox Wireless Controller, as well as a pair of Nike Lebron 18 Low sneakers also inspired by the classic Looney Tunes characters.
Video Gameslordsofgaming.net

Xbox and Nike Launch Exclusive Space Jam Bundle

Today, the Xbox team and Nike unveiled their exclusive “Space Jam: A New Legacy” feature film-inspired Xbox Wireless Controller and sneaker bundle. After many months collaborating with Warner Bros. and Nike, Xbox is excited to officially unveil an exclusive “Space Jam: A New Legacy” feature film-inspired Xbox Wireless Controller and sneaker bundle. Launching in the Nike SNKRS app in North America on July 15, the bundle includes a Road Runner vs Wile E. Coyote Nike LeBron 18 Low and – for the first time ever on the Nike SNKRS app – an exclusive Road Runner vs Wile E. Coyote Xbox Wireless Controller. This special release duo features a design inspired by the classic and relentless Looney Tunes chase between the crafty Wile E. Coyote and the ever-elusive Road Runner.
Video GamesGamespot

Space Jam: A New Legacy Gets Colorful Mismatched Nike Shoes And Xbox Controller Combo

Space Jam: A New Legacy combines the worlds of the NBA with the Looney Tunes, and if you were expecting official merchandise to have a zany flair then you'll likely appreciate what Xbox and Nike have collaborated on. The Xbox wireless controller and sneaker bundle features a Road Runner vs Wile E. Coyote theme that is inspired by the endless chase of Carnovirous Vulgaris toward Accelerati Incredibilus.
Video Gamesgamerevolution.com

This Space Jam x Xbox x Nike controller is an unlikely collaboration

Xbox, Nike, and Space Jam have formed an unlikely collaboration in honor of the upcoming animated and live-action sequel, teaming up to offer a custom Xbox controller and star LeBron James’ 18 Low basketball shoes. The unusual pairing has been brought about by Nike designer Jason Petrie and Xbox’s principal...
TV & VideosIGN

Exclusive Space Jam 2 Clip: Porky Pig Raps (Seriously)

Porky Pig, aka The Notorious P.I.G., raps in this sneak peak at Space Jam: A New Legacy, starring Lebron James. The full clip of this scene will air on Friday, July 2 on Cartoon Network during the Craig of the Creek season three finale at 10:00 am PT/ET.
Moviesluxurylaunches.com

Presented in a unique wooden basketball sculpture – This $100,000 watch by Kross Studio celebrates the soon-to-be-released movie ‘Space Jam: A New Legacy’

Space Jam: A New Legacy, the sequel to the iconic ’90s sports comedy with Looney Tunes characters, is set to be released in theaters in the United States on July 16, 2021. Starring basketball superstar LeBron James and his youngest Cedric Joe, the upcoming movie by Warner Bros. Pictures looks to recreate the magic of the original Space Jam. Ahead of its theatrical release, Kross Studio has revealed a $100,000 central tourbillon collector set themed after the movie, making it quite possibly the most expensive merchandise for the movie. The independent Swiss brand is renowned for making movie-themed timepieces, including the $29,900 Batmobile desk clock and the recently launched The Death Star Tourbillon priced at a whopping $150,000.
Video GamesComicBook

Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster Release Date Announced

Square Enix has announced that the first titles from the new Final Fantasy pixel remaster series will officially release on July 28th for PC followed by a mobile release the next day, July 29th. While the recently announced pixel remaster series includes the first six video games in the numbered Final Fantasy series, only Final Fantasy, Final Fantasy II, and Final Fantasy III will be releasing at the end of July. The other three -- Final Fantasy IV, Final Fantasy V, and Final Fantasy VI -- are set to release at some point this year.