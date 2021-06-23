Space Jam: A New Legacy - The Game Revealed

As you might recall, Xbox put out a call for ideas for a Space Jam: A New Legacy video back late last year with the plan being that Xbox would bring the winning ideas to life and release a video game for Space Jam: A New Legacy this year. Nothing was announced since then, however -- until now. Space Jam: A New Legacy - The Game is a new beat-'em-up video game developed by Digital Eclipse featuring LeBron James, Bugs Bunny, and Lola Bunny. It is set to release as part of the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Perks benefit program globally as of July 1st and then become more widely available as of July 15th.