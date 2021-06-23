Cancel
Tewksbury, MA

Tewksbury Public Library events, June 25-July 1

Wicked Local
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRegister online using the calendar of events at tewksburypl.org or by calling 978-640-4490. Library staff strongly recommends registration for programs marked RR. Summer reading is here, and the library has got a program for everyone: children, teens and adults! All of our summer reading programs begin on June 21 and end on Aug. 13. Registration has begun. This year, the program has gone virtual with a site called Beanstack. You can sign up online to use Beanstalk or download the app. It's free! The Children's Summer Reading Program is for kids from birth to entering fifth grade (ages 0 to 11). Earn raffle tickets for reading every day (whether it is 5 minutes or 500 minutes!) and for doing fun weekly tasks. There are 51 raffle prizes up for grabs this year! The Teen Summer Reading Challenge is for students entering grades 6 to 12 (ages 12 to 18). Earn raffle tickets for awesome prizes by reading or attending teen programs. The Adult Summer Reading Challenge is for ages 18 and up. Log in every day that you read (no matter how long) and earn raffle tickets to win fabulous donut and ice cream prizes! There will be a winner every day for a $10 gift certificate to Donna's Donuts. Thank you to the Friends of the Library and Donna's Donuts for sponsoring the Summer Reading Programs.

www.wickedlocal.com
