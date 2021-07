Derrick Henry #22, Tennessee Titans (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images) If you’re a Tennessee Titans fan, you have to be feeling a whole lot better about this offense than you were a few months ago. The two-tone blue’s fan base was well aware of what this team was lacking at the beginning of yet another offseason, and for the most part, executive vice president and general manager Jon Robinson has done a decent job of addressing those needs with free-agent acquisitions, the most recent NFL Draft, and of course, a very timely trade.