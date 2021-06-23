Dennis Eckersley roasted Rays pitcher Ryan Yarbrough for his painful pace and terrible stuff

Not only did the Red Sox drop a game, the series, and the division lead on Thursday, but they did so in about the most painful way possible. They got a brilliant pitching performance from Nick Pivetta, who did not allow a hit through 6 2⁄3 before getting pulled from the game at 100 pitches. But the offense barely managed to do better. The no-hitter was broken up in the eighth, but the game was still scoreless in the bottom of the ninth. There was some poor defense from Christian Vázquez in the inning, including a curveball in the dirt (that got a swinging strike) getting by, allowing the winning run to come across and end the game.