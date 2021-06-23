Automation With Purpose Puts People First
Varun Ganapathi, Ph.D. is co-founder & CTO at AKASA. Varun's two previous AI companies were acquired by Google and Udacity. We’re in the midst of an automation revolution. Some estimates suggest that half of all jobs could be influenced by automation in the next two decades. We have all seen automation’s transformative power — computers, bots, machines and algorithms handle many tasks in ways that are far more efficient than manual solutions, allowing people to focus on more complex and thoughtful work. Machines never tire, they rarely make mistakes and they can spare employees from performing dangerous, tedious or exhausting labor. Automation improves efficiency, reduces costly mistakes and saves not just money, but, in some cases, lives. Automation is affecting every sector of our economy and improving our world.www.forbes.com