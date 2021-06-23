Automation With Purpose Puts People First

Joe Kenny, vice-president, global customer transformation at ServiceMax, identifies the biggest customer trends for the Fourth Industrial Revolution. Customer expectations have been rapidly changing and accelerated even more during the events of the last year and a half. Those changes, however, started long before the global disruption in 2020, but last year simply gave us a sharper focus. For the last 16 years, the term “Fourth Industrial Revolution” (Industry 4.0) has been used to describe the situation that manufacturers and service providers find themselves in today. There has been a rapid advancement in every aspect of technology that impact all aspects of how people live, work, and function in society. Both manufacturers and service providers are desperately trying to determine what customers expect in the era of Industry 4.0. Is it low cost/high value, asset reliability, ease of use, low effort, great personal relationships, or business model flexibility? Or is it all of the above?