Neil Pederson, a member of the Maynard Tree Corps, will lead a walk to officially welcome new trees to downtown Maynard at 4 p.m. July 10. The walk will begin at Memorial Park and amble down Nason Street and then east on Main Street over the course of one and a half hours. The group will visit each tree, and each tree will be given a tag noting its name and size when planted. The tags and tour are supported by a grant from the Maynard Cultural Council and the Massachusetts Cultural Council.