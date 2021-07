One of the most anticipated days of the 2021 season finally arrived Sunday. It's the day we learned top prospect Wander Franco is one his way to the majors. Tuesday will be his debut, and needless to say, you should pick him up wherever he's available in Fantasy Baseball. That excludes CBS leagues, for the most part -- he's already 78 percent rostered in those -- but it doesn't hurt to check. And if you use a different Fantasy Baseball provider (I can think of a couple in particular), chances are he's even more available.