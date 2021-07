Kale and quinoa? I know what you're thinking – sure, it may be healthy, but it can't possibly taste very good. But this is not just another kale or quinoa salad. This easy and delicious recipe combines unexpected ingredients and textures, plus an amazing avocado dressing that is to die for. I made it for a dinner party the other night and everyone asked me for the recipe. Best part? It's super simple and ready in about 30 minutes. It truly is the best quinoa kale salad ever!