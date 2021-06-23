Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Infinity Game Table Review: Classic Board Games Reborn

By Steven Petite
Gamespot
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleArcade1Up has made a name for itself by producing an eclectic mix of affordable home arcade cabinets, but its latest product is quite a departure from the brand's usual fare. It also might be Arcade1Up's most impressive piece of hardware yet. With the Infinity Game Table, Arcade1Up has crafted a one-stop-shop for family game nights. Equipped with 30-plus digital board and card games, including staples like Monopoly, Scrabble, and Battleship, the Infinity Game Table offers a great variety of titles that can be enjoyed by board game enthusiasts of all ages. Digital board games are nothing new, of course, but the Infinity Game Table doesn't merely offer simple ports; Arcade1Up has adapted them to feel as if they were meant to be played on the table's HD touchscreen screen. Essentially, the Infinity Game Table is the coolest coffee table around, and it seems to have boundless potential thanks to an expanding library.

www.gamespot.com
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Board Games#Mobile Games#Classic Games#The Infinity Game Table#Digital Board#Monopoly Scrabble#Battleship#Candy Land#Yahtzee
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
Related
Video Gamesthedailywtf.com

Classic WTF: Gaming the System

Our summer break continues. For some people, summer means outdoor fun. If, like me, you hate sun and temperatures above "chilly", it can instead mean air-conditioned indoor fun. And it's all fun and games until someone loses their job. Original. -- Remy. Frank slammed his axe into his co-worker's skull....
Video Gamesflickeringmyth.com

Video Game Review – Roguebook

Who isn’t a sucker for video games that combine amazing graphics, high fantasy storylines, and magic? Well, that is what Roguebook is and more, depending on what you are looking for out of your game. For those that love PC games, it’s always exciting to find new games to play and explore. If you are considering a new RPG game, you should consider adding this to your list on Steam.
Video Gamesvg247.com

Game Builder Garage review: a deft, classically Nintendo blend of gaming fun, creation tools, and education

To get something out of Game Builder Garage you’ll need to be willing to learn – but if you are, you’ll find the education it offers most rewarding. Game Builder Garage is surprisingly complicated for a Nintendo game. It can be overwhelming, and difficult, and surely can easily teeter into frustration from time to time. But… that’s game design, isn’t it? When it comes to giving beginners an overview of the process of building a game in a fun, educational way, Game Builder Garage might be one of the best efforts yet.
Video Gameswmleader.com

Arcade1Up’s new digital board game table will be available for preorder in July

Last October, Arcade1Up, known for its officially licensed arcade cabinets, launched a wildly successful Kickstarter for the Infinity Game Table, which lets you play digital versions of many tabletop games like checkers, chess, Monopoly, and Scrabble on a big touchscreen. If you missed the Kickstarter, though, you’ll soon be able to buy the Infinity Game Table for yourself: it will be available to preorder exclusively from Best Buy starting July 17th.
Shoppingtechbargains.com

No Stress Chess Board Game $9.79

Amazon has the No Stress Chess Board Game for a low $9.79. Free Shipping on $25+ or with Amazon Prime. This is normally $18 so you save 46% off with this deal. Amazon rated 4.7 out of 5 stars with over 5000 reviews. Easy to learn chess set with tips...
Video GamesInverse

Infinity Game Table has the same disruptive potential as the Kindle

I’d never been more upset during a game of Battleship. My ship wasn’t just sunk. It was blown to smithereens in a 3D animation as haptic rumbling shook the table-sized tablet. It was so loud against the hardwood floor that I jumped a little bit. (I’m pretty sure I swore loud enough that the makers heard over the Zoom call.)
Video Gamesgameranx.com

Rovio Announces The Return of Classic Angry Birds Games

When we look back to the early years of smartphones and I’m referring to the big boom we’ve seen with the likes of Apple’s iPhone, there are a few video games that are considered classics at this point. We could go back and point out games that took the world by storm and players downloading the game daily. However, to point out just one example of a classic smartphone game, we have Angry Birds. This franchise was massive and again something that smartphone owners were downloading regularly to play.
Video GamesComicBook

Xbox Game Pass Adds Classic Xbox 360 Game

Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers on Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC can play a classic Xbox 360 game from 2010. More specifically, as of today, subscribers can enjoy Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit Remastered, a 2020 remaster of 2010's Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit. At the moment of publishing, it's unclear how long the game will be sticking around, but it's joined by two new PC games, Iron Harvest and Prodeus.
Video Gamestopgear.com

Remembering classic games: Vroom (1991)

A blisteringly quick F1 racing game compared to other racers of the day. Skip 1 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. Based on an early version built by French developer Daniel Macré in his evenings and weekends, Vroom on the Amiga and ST attempted to bring home all the high speed thrills and glamour of the Formula One championship. What's more, it tried on computers that, these days, wouldn't have enough processing power to successfully run a delicates cycle on your washing machine.
TechnologyPosted by
Axios

Infinity Game Table makes game night come alive

For the last several weeks I have been trying out the Infinity Game Table, a touchscreen tabletop PC dedicated to playing card and board games, including popular titles like Scrabble and Monopoly. State of play: One clear sign the game's makers are on to something: the only time my mother-in-law...
Video GamesPolygon

Game Builder Garage players are rebuilding retro classics

It’s been less than two weeks since Nintendo released its game creation tool, Game Builder Garage, which teaches people how to program their very own video game using its engine, and allows them to share their creations online. And within that time, people have published all sorts of ridiculous and experimental work, but also retro recreations of classic games.
Deer Park, TXdeer-park.tx.us

Board Game Night Online

Like to play cards, dice or board games? Join library staff and neighbors on Thursday, July 22 at 6:30 p.m. to talk and play games online. We'll choose from among traditional as well as newer games (all free) at boardgamearena.com. A version of dominoes? A game emphasizing teamwork? Let us know what you like to play, or learn a new game! To register or for more information, please contact the library at 281-478-7208 or library@deerparktx.org.
Video Gamesbleedingcool.com

Mythic Games Reveals 6: Siege – The Board Game

Mythic Games unveiled their latest tabletop project as they are working to release 6: Siege – The Board Game. Based on the video game Rainbow Six Siege from Ubisoft, the game will essentially give you the tabletop experience of playing a raid map with just two players. One side playing the attacking team with a bomb in the complex while the other players the defenders trying to burst in and defuse. In order to get the game up and going, the team has launched a Kickstarter campaign to get the project funded, which they've already surpassed the original $100k goal as they're at over $700k (as of when we're writing this) with just over a week to go. You can read more about the game below as we wait for the finding to finish and a release date to be announced.
Video Gamesvooks.net

Game Builder Garage Review

With Nintendo’s Labo experiment gone silent since the VR Kit, where does it leave all the cool coding stuff that was tucked away in Toy-Con Garage? It was a shame the garage was hindered essentially by requiring you to buy space-consuming Labo kits to get it. Game Builder Garage is stepping up to fill that Labo sized hole in our hearts, only without all the cardboard.
Electronicscgmagonline.com

Seagate FireCuda Gaming Hub Review

When the PS4 and Xbox One first launched, having an SSD big enough for game libraries was only a dream for the wealthy. Now that we are starting the PS5 and Series X generation, SSD technology is much more accessible, even in higher configurations. But there is still something to be said about having massive amounts of storage space, even if it can’t be as fast, and this is where the Seagate FireCuda Gaming Hub comes into the picture.
HobbiesPosted by
Popular Science

The best gaming table for every kind of board game

With all the hubbub around video games—mobile, free-to-play, high-end console games, and more—an under-the-radar movement has elevated old-school board games back into the mainstream. More and more of us are playing card games and board games with our friends and family, remembering the fun of tactile strategy and competition. But...