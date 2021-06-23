Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Real Estate

Blackstone Acquires SFR Firm in $6B Deal

By Greg Isaacson
multihousingnews.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBlackstone’s real estate business has struck a $6 billion deal to acquire Home Partners of America, a single-family rental (SFR) company that owns more than 17,000 homes across the U.S. The investment by Blackstone Real Estate Income Trust Inc. (BREIT), which is expected to close in the third quarter, expands...

www.multihousingnews.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sfr#Residential Real Estate#Home Partners Of America#Sfr#Tricon Residential#Invitation Homes#Choice Lease#Invesco Real Estate#Divcowest#Atlas Real Estate#Lennar Corp#Centerbridge#Allianz Real Estate#The Great Gulf Group#Altus Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Housing
News Break
Real Estate
News Break
Real Estate Investment
Related
Real Estatemultihousingnews.com

Top 5 Northeast Markets for Multifamily Transactions

With a road to recovery in sight, multifamily investment activity regained some steam this year. According to Yardi Matrix data, between January and May 2021, transaction volume nationwide surpassed $30 billion. This represents a 33 percent increase from the prior year, when $22.5 billion in deals closed over the same period of time.
BusinessWNCY

Blackstone to buy ESG software provider Sphera in $1.4 billion deal

(Reuters) – Blackstone Group Inc said on Tuesday it will buy Sphera, a environmental, social and governance (ESG) software, data and consulting services provider, from private equity firm Genstar Capital in a $1.4 billion deal. Chicago, Illinois-based Sphera has more than 3,000 customers and is present in over 100 countries....
Real Estatemortgageorb.com

LERETA Acquired by Two Private Equity Firms

LERETA, a provider of real estate tax and flood services for mortgage servicers, and its equity holders, including funds managed by Tarsadia Investments, have been acquired by private equity firms Flexpoint Ford and Vestar Capital Partners. Terms of the deal, which is expected to close within 30 days, were not...
BusinessRoanoke Times

Chicago firm acquires Abingdon-based Dharma Pharmaceuticals

Southwest Virginia’s lone licensed cannabis products processor has a new owner. Chicago-based Green Thumb Industries announced Thursday its acquisition of Dharma Pharmaceuticals, its production facilities and dispensary on Watauga Road in Abingdon. The local firm, which initially operated in the former Bristol Mall, moved to its current location in May.
BusinessZDNet

Technology services firm CI&T acquires Dextra

Technology services multinational CI&T has announced the acquisition of Dextra; a company focused on developing end-to-end digital products, from innovation and design to software development. The move is part of CI&T's M&A growth plan to expand its capabilities and build a stronger presence in the global market. The transaction value has not been disclosed, and the acquisition is subject to regulatory clearance.
Businessgamesindustry.biz

MTG acquires PlaySimple in $510m deal

Modern Times Group has acquired India-based mobile studio PlaySimple in a deal worth well over $500 million. The upfront consideration amounts to SEK 3.09 billion ($359.6 million), currently planned to be paid as 77% cash and 23% MTG class B shares. However, with performance-based earnout payments of up to SEK...
Businessodwyerpr.com

News of Firms: Momentum Acquires ITSMA

Momentum, an “account-based marketing” firm, acquires ITSMA, which provides thought leadership and other services for B2B companies. ITSMA will remain under the leadership of president Dave Munn, and the firm’s senior leadership team will stay in place. “This deal is all about giving our combined clients deeper insight, creative thinking and enhanced hands-on support into what works, what doesn’t, and what clients should be thinking about next,” said Momentum founder and CEO Alisha Lyndon. Munn says that the acquisition will allow ITSMA to offer clients “a greatly expanded team of growth advisors and a more complete suite of account-based insight.” Momentum has offices in Seattle, Boston and London, while Lexington, MA-headquartered ITMSA also has a location in Pune, India.
Herndon, VAWashington Technology

Valiant Integrated Services acquires logistics firm

Valiant Integrated Services has made an acquisition to further expand its offerings in third-party logistics and other related services for federal agencies. Herndon, Virginia-headquartered Valiant’s purchase of Alliance Technical Services eyes further growth in areas such as supply chain and facility management, launch site support and refurbishment services. Terms of...
BusinessAmerican Banker

Community Bank System acquires employee benefits firm

Community Bank System in DeWitt, New York, has acquired Fringe Benefits Design, a Bloomington, Minnesota-based provider of retirement plan administration and benefits consulting services. Fringe Benefits Design will become a subsidiary of the $14.6 billion-asset Community’s Benefit Plans Administrative Services unit, the bank said in a Friday announcement. The deal...
Businessbleedingcool.com

Jay-Z, Blackstone Acquire CGC Parent Certified Collectibles Group

In a major signal of the strength of collectibles markets across the board right now, comic book grading service CGC's parent company Certified Collectibles Group is set to be acquired by an investment group led by Blackstone Tactical Opportunities and including Jay-Z's company Roc Nation. CCG companies include Numismatic Guaranty Corporation, Numismatic Conservation Services, Paper Money Guaranty, Certified Guaranty Company, Classic Collectible Services, Certified Sports Guaranty, Authenticated Stamp Guaranty, and Collectibles Authentication Guaranty. The company entered the comic book grading field in 2000, and it is no exaggeration to say that they have helped to transform the way vintage comics are bought and sold since that time. CCG's leadership team will remain in place. Blackstone is an investment firm with $649 billion in assets under management. CGC is a sponsor of Bleeding Cool.
Businessaithority.com

SalesLoft Acquires Sales Strategy Firm InStereo

Company deepens sales transformation consulting expertise to drive customer outcomes. SalesLoft, provider of the most complete Sales Engagement platform that includes Cadence, Conversations, and Deals, announced its acquisition of InStereo, a fast-growing strategy consulting firm that helps enterprises leverage technology to build best-in-class buyer experiences for their customers. The acquisition brings deep expertise for guiding SalesLoft’s customers through their sales transformation initiatives, with a unique focus on buyer experiences.
Real Estatespglobal.com

Ventas, New Senior ink $2.3B deal; Blackstone to pay $3.89B for Las Vegas assets

S&P Global Market Intelligence offers our top picks of real estate news stories published throughout the week. Following its underperformance in 2020, the real estate investment trust sector continued its outperformance in the second quarter of 2021, with the RMS growing 12.0% compared to the S&P 500's 8.6% growth, Stifel analysts wrote in a July 1 note.
EconomyInsurance Journal

Sedgwick Acquires Maritime Claims Firm Nautilus

Sedgwick, a global provider of claims services, has acquired the assets of Nautilus Investigations, a South Florida-based firm with a specialty in maritime claims, incidents and casualties, particularly yachts and personal watercraft. Founded in 1982, Nautilus adjusts and investigates all types of marine incidents, with a focus on yacht claims...
Real Estatedsnews.com

SVN | SFR Capital Management Announces Build-For-Rent Investment Firm

The company reports that its industry depth, investable inventory, and relationships with developers, homebuilders, and institutional investors, SVN | SFR targets opportunistic investment portfolios to aggregate 35,000 newly-constructed homes located in dedicated build-for-rent communities. Jeff Cline, CEO of SVN | SFR Capital Management, reports that purpose-built rental home communities have...
BusinessHousing Wire

CoreLogic acquires closing solutions firm ClosingCorp

Data analytics giant CoreLogic announced on Wednesday the acquisition of closing cost data and tech provider ClosingCorp. According to the merger agreement, CoreLogic will acquire all outstanding shares of ClosingCorp and expects to complete the deal in the third quarter of 2021. Further details of the acquisition were not disclosed.
Businessalbuquerqueexpress.com

Global IT consultancy firm Xebia acquires Oblivion

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], June 30 (ANI/ Xebia): Xebia, a global IT consultancy firm on Wednesday announced that it has signed definitive agreements to acquire Oblivion, a first Amazon Web Services (AWS) Premier Consulting Partner in the Netherlands. Xebia shall acquire 100 per cent stake in Oblivion, with Oblivion's management continuing...
Business360dx.com

Sebia Acquires Dx Firm Orgentec Diagnostika

NEW YORK – Sebia announced on Wednesday that it has acquired German diagnostic firm Orgentec Diagnostika for an undisclosed amount. Sebia, a provider of clinical protein electrophoresis equipment and reagents for oncology and diabetes detection, acquired the company from healthcare investor Water Street Healthcare Partners. The deal is expected to close in the next quarter.

Comments / 0

Community Policy