Blackstone Acquires SFR Firm in $6B Deal

Momentum, an “account-based marketing” firm, acquires ITSMA, which provides thought leadership and other services for B2B companies. ITSMA will remain under the leadership of president Dave Munn, and the firm’s senior leadership team will stay in place. “This deal is all about giving our combined clients deeper insight, creative thinking and enhanced hands-on support into what works, what doesn’t, and what clients should be thinking about next,” said Momentum founder and CEO Alisha Lyndon. Munn says that the acquisition will allow ITSMA to offer clients “a greatly expanded team of growth advisors and a more complete suite of account-based insight.” Momentum has offices in Seattle, Boston and London, while Lexington, MA-headquartered ITMSA also has a location in Pune, India.