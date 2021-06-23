Cancel
What Next For Kinross Gold Stock After More Than 20% Value Erosion?

By Trefis Team
Forbes
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKinross Gold Corp stock (NYSE: KGC) has lost 21% of its value in the last one month and currently trades at over $6 per share. The decline in the stock was mainly due to weakness in gold prices. After registering a sharp rise from $1,500/ounce in January 2020 to over $2,000/ounce in September 2020, gold prices have since then remained volatile and have, in fact, largely declined. Weakness in the gold price was driven by gradual lifting of lockdowns, which led to expectations of faster economic recovery. Additionally, the successful rollout of a vaccine has led to overall positive sentiment in the market, in turn affecting prices of precious metals. The price of gold currently stands at $1,764/ounce, marking a decline of over 12% since its September 2020 high. The gold price has seen a drop of close to 6% in the last one month, as well, on an improving economic scenario and expectations of higher interest rates in the coming months. The recent drop in gold prices took a toll on Kinross Gold’s stock, as the company gets almost all of its revenue from the yellow metal. But will KGC’s stock continue its downward trajectory over the coming weeks, or is a recovery in the stock more likely?

