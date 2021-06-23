House Republicans form Conservative Climate Caucus

Vermont Business Magazine On Friday, the House Progressive Caucus released the following statement on the housing crisis:. On July 1, 2021 Vermont’s pandemic related emergency temporary housing program ended for 700 Vermonters. A court ordered two-week extension allows folks with disabilities to document their status in order to access temporary extended housing support until September. However, Vermonters without disabilities or the ability to document a disability will be left without housing this month and those with extended housing support will join them in September when that program ends. Many folks will return to living in tents or cars, and others might return to abusive living situations for the chance of a roof over their heads. All of them will be at increased risk of chronic health problems, substance abuse, and interpersonal violence.