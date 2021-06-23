Cancel
Congress & Courts

House Republicans form Conservative Climate Caucus

By Ben Geman
Axios
Axios
 11 days ago
Several dozen House Republicans led by Utah Rep. John Curtis will on Wednesday launch the Conservative Climate Caucus. How it works: Via the Washington Examiner, Curtis' office says it will look to "educate House Republicans on climate policies and legislation consistent with conservative values." The big picture: The New York...

