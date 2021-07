The Travelers Championship was one for the books. 8 playoff holes into the dusk between Harris English and Kramer Hickok made for one long day of exciting golf. While this was going on Mitch had his own long day- the Summer Solstice tournament at Spring Valley where 12 members play 54 holes and must have an open container the entire day- spanning from 6:15am to 9pm. We recap it all here and give you the secret formula to drinking successfully on the golf course.