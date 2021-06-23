Cancel
Amazon Financing Affordable Transit-Oriented Housing Near its New Headquarters

By Diana Ionescu
PLANetizen
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmazon has announced it will contribute $125 million to financing affordable housing near Metro stations in the Washington, D.C. area, reports Libby Solomon for Greater Greater Washington. "The goal is to build 1,000 affordable, transit-accessible units over the next five years, according to a press release." The money will be...

Falls Church, VAFalls Church News-Press

F.C. Council OK’s $ for Affordable Home Buys

By a unanimous vote, the F.C. Council Monday OK’d an amendment to the FY 2022 budget allocating $1,935,000 in capital reserve funds to the Economic Development Authority (EDA) for the purchase and preservation of two market-rate affordable apartment buildings with a total of eight units. The two four-plexes are located...
Minneapolis, MNKTVZ

New Affordable Housing Unit In North Minneapolis Uses Shipping Containers

MINNEAPOLIS, Minnesota (WCCO) — Shipping containers are no longer just used to move goods from one place to another. A house built with shipping containers in Minnesota will make its home in north Minneapolis, boasting a unique design that’s providing much-needed affordable housing. A three-bedroom, two-bathroom house is bringing something...
Brooklyn, NYCommercial Observer

Brooklyn Affordable Housing Development Rises With $170M in Construction Financing

Greenpoint Landing Associates has landed $170 million of construction financing for an affordable housing development in Greenpoint, Brooklyn, Commercial Observer has learned. New York City Housing Preservation and Development (HPD) and New York City Housing Development Corporation (HDC)led the debt package for the fully affordable, 373-unit project at 35 Commercial Street, with Wells Fargo also contributing to the financing, according to sources familiar with the transaction.
Real Estateshorelineareanews.com

Affordable housing summit

On June 11, 2021 NUHSA (North Urban Human Services Alliance), in partnership with Housing Development Consortium, Cedar River Consulting Group and ARCH, hosted the North King and Snoqualmie Valley Sub-regional Collaboration on Affordable Housing. With over 40 mayors, city councilmembers, planning commissioners and city staff in attendance, conversation focused on...
Tacoma, WAsouthsoundbiz.com

New Ordinance Gives Affordable Housing a Boost in Tacoma

A new sales tax increase has taken effect in support of affordable housing in Tacoma. Starting today, July 1, every 1/10th of 1 percent of every retail purchase will go toward affordable housing efforts in Tacoma. This equates to about 1 cent of sales tax for every $10. According to...
New York City, NYny.gov

Empire State Development Announces Fashionphile To Establish Headquarters In New York City, Creating Nearly 150 Jobs

The Leading Online Retailer Specializing in Pre-Owned Ultra-Luxury Women's Accessories Will Invest $4 Million to Launch East Coast Headquarters. Empire State Development today announced FASHIONPHILE, based in Carlsbad, California, will invest $4 million to establish an East Coast headquarters in New York City. The luxury recommerce company will lease over 60,000 square feet on the fourth floor of RXR Realty’s Starrett-Lehigh Building in West Chelsea and has signed a 10-year-lease to expand its operations beginning in 2022.
Lancaster, PAwdac.com

Affordable Housing Bill Advances

HARRISBURG – The PA House passed a bill, authored by Philadelphia County Rep. Jared Solomon, allowing local taxing authorities to expand access to affordable housing. Solomon said for every 100 people who need affordable housing in PA, only 42 people will get it. In counties like York and Monroe, only 28 people out of 100 will get the affordable housing they need while in Lancaster, only 19 people. House Bill 581 would give local authorities a menu of options to pass tax abatements or exemptions for the creation or improvements of affordable housing, for home ownership or rentals. Use of the abatements would be determined by local policymakers, and in some cases, offer various exemption schedules to tailor the tax relief to the needs and budgetary constraints they face. Solomon added that developers will be incentivized to build affordable housing across the state.
San Diego, CAKPBS

New Park Proposal Looks To Incentivize Affordable Housing Development

San Diego has a new proposal designed to overhaul many of its more dilapidated neighborhood parks and it’s doing so by luring developers towards the city’s transit hubs. The proposal is not only designed to revitalize parks in historically underserved neighborhoods, but would also incentivize developers into building more affordable housing in the process.
Arlington County, VAarlnow.com

APAH Unveils New Affordable Housing Complex in Rosslyn

A new affordable housing community is officially open in Rosslyn. Queens Court Apartments at 1615 18th Street N. is a 12-story, 249-unit apartment building within a quarter mile of the Rosslyn and Courthouse metro stations. The complex is made of two towers, one with 90 units and the other with 159 units, with a mix of studios and 1-, 2- and 3- bedroom units, which will remain affordable for the next 75 years.
Rosenberg, TXrealtynewsreport.com

New Headquarters for Biotics Research

ROSENBERG, Texas – (Realty News Report) – Biotics Research Corp., a nutritional supplement company, is constructing a new corporate headquarters, research facility, warehouse, and distribution site in the City of Rosenberg. The 87,569 SF new facility will be built in the Rosenberg Business Park, according to the Fort Bend Economic...
Plano, TXDallas News

Transit development in Plano will bring affordable apartments

A new transit-oriented development will include affordable apartment units in Plano. Ohio-based developer MVAH Partners plans to build the rental community in partnership with the Plano Housing Authority and Auxano Development on a site next to DART’s Parker Road commuter rail station. The four-story, 220-unit apartment project will start construction...
West Hartford, CTPosted by
Hartford Courant

Ceremony marks plan for new affordable housing development in West Hartford

Local leaders and entrepreneurs gathered at the 540 New Park construction site Tuesday to celebrate the upcoming affordable housing development with a beam signing. “In signing this beam today, we’re all saying yes to the importance of affordable housing, yes to exceptional design, yes to reinvestment, yes to continuing innovation and design, and inclusive communities,” said Clare Dowd, chair ...
Ketchum, IDIdaho Mountain Express

Affordable housing is possible with a commute

Two items from this paper’s June 16 issue dovetail nicely. The first is a letter to the editor from Jim Bronson of Sun Valley. I quote from his letter: “It would be nice if every Ketchum worker could live in Ketchum. Unfortunately, the economics are such that this may not be possible. Many Ketchum workers will have to except the reality of commutes and not living where they work. That is a reality today in America. Tents may be a realistic answer if local politicians don’t wake up to the fact that any significant possibility of true affordable housing exists to the south where both land and constructions costs are much less expensive.” I totally agree with Jim’s analysis.
Colorado Statethechronicle-news.com

New report details extent of Colorado's housing affordability crisis

(The Center Square) – A new report details just how dire Colorado’s affordable housing crisis has become. The Common Sense Institute (CSI), a free-enterprise think tank, on Friday released a report saying the state needs to develop more than 51,000 new housing units annually to meet demand. New residential construction...
Atlanta, GAmetroatlantaceo.com

MARTA & Goldman Sachs Asset Management Announce $100 Million Atlanta Affordable Housing & Transit Oriented Development Initiative

The Metropolitan Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority (MARTA) today announced a partnership with the Goldman Sachs Urban Investment Group within Goldman Sachs Asset Management (Goldman Sachs) for a $100 million initiative to finance new development at or within a mile of MARTA rail stations. The Atlanta Affordable Housing and Transit-Oriented Development (TOD) Initiative is a flexible, multi-product program designed to promote and support the development of ground-up mixed-income, TOD projects that benefit from proximity to MARTA’s 38 heavy rail stations and 12 Atlanta Streetcar light rail stops.
Economykulturehub.com

NFT houses offer virtual getaways and new digital affordances

NFTs have expanded from a simple labor of love into an absolute behemoth through continual growth and mass adoption. Thanks to Krista Kim, the first-ever digital getaway NFT house has been minted and sold for over $500,000 on Super Rare. These NFT houses offer owners the possibility for a virtual getaway as well as digital affordances.
Trafficnjfuture.org

Ensuring Equity in Transit-Oriented Development

State leaders are embracing the concept of transit-oriented development (TOD), which encourages residential and commercial development to locate within walking distance of public transit stations, enabling residents to complete some or all of their trips without a car. The private sector also recognizes the demand for housing in transit-accessible towns. But with transit-adjacent neighborhoods being a limited commodity, how do we make sure the option of living near transit is available to everyone?