Enthusiast PC gaming component design and manufacturing company ZADAK has launched their new Spark 7200 DDR5 memory this week, marketing it as the “next step forward in gaming DRAM”. The new Spark DDR5 RGB illuminated gaming DRAM module will be available in 16GB and 32GB capacities and is expected to launch sometime before the end of 2021. The DDR5 memory will be available in modules ranging from 4800 MHz all the way up to 7200 MHz. Unfortunately no indication of pricing has been revealed as yet but as soon small information is released we will keep you up to speed as always.