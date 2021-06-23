Cancel
MLB

Reds: Plenty of minor league arms could help gassed bullpen

By Drew Koch
FanSided
FanSided
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCincinnati Reds Manager David Bell claimed that his bullpen is gassed after the road trip. If that’s the case, there are plenty of capable arms at Triple-A Louisville. While none are likely to be backend options, promoting a few pitchers could provide rest for some of the team’s weary relievers.

FanSided

FanSided

MLBredlegnation.com

Reds Notebook: Jesse Winker, Joey Votto, and the bullpen

On Friday night we saw what had to be the best defensive play that Jesse Winker has ever made. The left fielder ranged back to the warning track before leaping at the wall and taking a home run away from Eric Hosmer. Watching it live, the immediate reaction from Winker...
MLBRed Reporter

Reds bullpen coughs it up again, Reds lose 7-5

The Joe Nuxhall Memorial Honorary Star of the Game. Jonathan India just keeps hitting, adding three more today along with two runs scored. He’s been thriving at the top of the lineup, table setting for all of his bat flippin’ friends. He’s making a legitimate push for some Rookie of the Year love in the National League, and, folks: you love to see it.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Reds: Archie Bradley and Raisel Iglesias wouldn’t have helped the bullpen

Looking at some of the moves the Cincinnati Reds front office made this offseason, it’s easy to be critical. But, don’t pretend that having Raisel Iglesias and Archie Bradley in the bullpen would have helped. In no way am I suggesting that Cincinnati’s front office made the correct call in not addressing the bullpen, but those two relievers are not the answer.
MLBredsminorleagues.com

Cincinnati Reds Minor League Series Preview: Week 8

Today begins another new set of 6-game series in the farm system. Louisville and Chattanooga will be playing their games at home this week while Dayton and Daytona hit the road for their series. Indianapolis Indians at Louisville Bats. Louisville Bats (14-27) The Bats went 2-4 last week against Omaha...
MLBMLB

Reds' bullpen rides roller coaster vs. Twins

MINNEAPOLIS -- Monday had the makings of winding up as a huge night for the Reds’ bullpen. Given a short start by Tyler Mahle, several relievers put together five scoreless innings and escaped some heavy situations while doing it. But on a road trip that began on a roll and...
MLBColumbus Dispatch

Reds notes: What will the Reds bullpen look like without Lucas Sims?

This season, Cincinnati Reds reliever Brad Brach has pitched when the Reds were trailing in a blowout loss. He has pitched in blowout wins. He has pitched when the Reds were tied, down by a run or up by two. Like most of the Reds relievers, he has pitched in...
MLBchatsports.com

Reds: 3 trade proposals to repair the broken bullpen

MIAMI, FLORIDA - JUNE 09: Mychal Givens #60 of the Colorado Rockies delivers a pitch. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images) If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it. Well, the Cincinnati Reds‘ bullpen is broken and it’s time for GM Nick Krall and the front office to fix it. The Reds own the worst bullpen in the league, and yet, the team is still in contention with about 100 games to go in the 2021.
MLBMLB

'Gassed' Reds prevail on Naquin's HR in 9th

MINNEAPOLIS -- The biggest savior to bail out the Reds’ bullpen on Tuesday afternoon was not a reliever. It was their left fielder, Tyler Naquin, who saved Cincinnati from what could have been another demoralizing setback during a wild road trip. Naquin had four hits and reached safely in all...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Reds: 3 fast-rising minor leaguers who could be trade bait

If the Cincinnati Reds are going to compete for the National League Central Division crown, the team needs some help; specifically some help in the bullpen. In this business, you have to give some to get some, and if Nick Krall and front office want to gain a couple relievers to boost the Cincinnati bullpen, they must be willing to sacrifice some minor league talent.
MLBchatsports.com

Reds minor league manager ejected amid umpire’s wardrobe fiasco (video)

May 30, 2018; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Cincinnati Reds interim bench coach Pat Kelly. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports. In one of the more amusing videos you’ll ever see, Louisville Bats’ manager Pat Kelly was ejected from a game on Friday night after home plate umpire Takahito Matsuda’s belt broke during an at-bat in the sixth inning. The Bats are the Cincinnati Reds‘ Triple-A affiliate.
MLBsandiegouniontribune.com

Padres ride bullpen to road win over Reds

CINCINNATI — It’s not exactly how thePadres wanted to begin a stretch of 13 games without a day off. But as starts to road trips go, Tuesday night at Great American Ball Park was welcome. Eight pitchers worked in place of Blake Snell, who was scratched with a stomach ailment...
MLBRed Reporter

BREAKING: Jesse Winker and Nick Castellanos named All-Star Game starters

For the first time since Joey Votto and Brandon Phillips started together in 2013, the Cincinnati Reds will have two starters in the All-Star Game. Both Jesse Winker and Nick Castellanos have both put together incredible seasons for the Reds and were rewarded by being named starters in the 2021 All-Star Game. Winker, hitting .325/.404/.596 has already topped his career-high in home runs (19) and RBI (48). He ranks seventh in all of baseball in batting average and has the fourth best on-base percentage in the Majors. Castellanos has arguably been even better. He’s slashing .346/.396/.607 and leads the Majors in batting average, hits, and doubles. This is the first appearance in the All-Star Game for both Winker and Castellanos. Congrats to both of them.
MLBnumberfire.com

Tucker Barnhart on Reds' bench Thursday

Cincinnati Reds catcher Tucker Barnhart is not in the starting lineup for Thursday's series finale against left-hander Ryan Weathers and the San Diego Padres. Barnhart and Tyler Stephenson continue to alternate starts behind the plate. Stephenson will catch for Luis Castillo on Thursday and hit cleanup. numberFire’s models project Stephenson...
MLBmilwaukeesun.com

Joey Votto, Reds slip past Cubs

Joey Votto's two-out, two-run double erased a 1-0 deficit while Kyle Farmer, Jesse Winker and Eugenio Suarez made spectacular plays in the field as the Cincinnati Reds edged the visiting Chicago Cubs, 2-1, Friday night. Left-hander Josh Osich (1-0) recorded the final out of the sixth inning to earn the...
MLBCBS Sports

Reds' Michael Lorenzen: Begins rehab assignment

Lorenzen (shoulder) was sent to Triple-A Louisville to begin a rehab assignment Thursday. Lorenzen is expected to be sidelined through the All-Star break, but his rehab assignment will allow him to build back up in what should be the final step in his rehab process. Although the right-hander competed for a rotation spot this spring, he'll serve as a reliever once he's reinstated from the injured list.
MLBredlegnation.com

Kyle Farmer ties it, Tyler Stephenson walks it off in a Reds win

Kyle Farmer tied the game up with a solo home run in the 9th inning and Tyler Stephenson won it for the Cincinnati Reds after the San Diego Padres intentionally walked Nick Castellanos to face him. Final R H E. San Diego Padres (49-34) 4 7 1. Cincinnati Reds (40-40)...