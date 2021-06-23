Reds: Plenty of minor league arms could help gassed bullpen

For the first time since Joey Votto and Brandon Phillips started together in 2013, the Cincinnati Reds will have two starters in the All-Star Game. Both Jesse Winker and Nick Castellanos have both put together incredible seasons for the Reds and were rewarded by being named starters in the 2021 All-Star Game. Winker, hitting .325/.404/.596 has already topped his career-high in home runs (19) and RBI (48). He ranks seventh in all of baseball in batting average and has the fourth best on-base percentage in the Majors. Castellanos has arguably been even better. He’s slashing .346/.396/.607 and leads the Majors in batting average, hits, and doubles. This is the first appearance in the All-Star Game for both Winker and Castellanos. Congrats to both of them.