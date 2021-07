Join in the celebration and be one of the 150 houses in Wilmington to display the 150th anniversary yard sign. Available for pick up at library beginning June 14. Wilmington’s first public library opened in the rear room of the old town hall, now the Arts Center, on July 1, 1871. In 1890, the library relocated to the Center Schoolhouse, now the 4th of July Building, where it remained for almost 80 years.