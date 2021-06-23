This coronavirus outbreak killed 2 people. So what happened to the vaccinated person?
A recent coronavirus outbreak ran through a government building in Manatee County, Florida, killing two people and hospitalizing four others, per the Bradenton Herald. In total, six people were infected by the coronavirus in the outbreak. Five of those people were sent to the hospital because of their severe conditions, according to CNN. One of the hospitalized people died, and another, who was not hospitalized, died from COVID-19, too.www.deseret.com