Farmers Bank to acquire Cortland Bank
CANFIELD — The holding companies for Farmers and Cortland Banks announced today that Farmers National Bank will acquire Cortland Savings and Banking Company. Cortland President and CEO James M. Gasior will join Farmers executive team as senior executive vice president and corporate development officer. Timothy Carney, Cortland’s executive vice president and COO will join Farmers as senior executive vice president and chief banking officer.www.mahoningmatters.com