Canfield, OH

Farmers Bank to acquire Cortland Bank

By Mahoning Matters staff
Mahoning Matters
Mahoning Matters
 11 days ago
CANFIELD — The holding companies for Farmers and Cortland Banks announced today that Farmers National Bank will acquire Cortland Savings and Banking Company. Cortland President and CEO James M. Gasior will join Farmers executive team as senior executive vice president and corporate development officer. Timothy Carney, Cortland’s executive vice president and COO will join Farmers as senior executive vice president and chief banking officer.

Mahoning Matters

Mahoning Matters

ABOUT

Mahoning Matters is a civic-minded community news source for the city of Youngstown and the Mahoning Valley. We were founded in October 2019 with the mission to tell the stories that matter in Mahoning County and empower citizens to engage in their community with a focus on solutions.

