Did Prince William demand Meghan Markle stop wearing Princess Diana. Meghan Markle Wears Princess Diana’s Watch That Was Left To Prince William?. Back in May, Woman’s Day reported Prince William was furious Meghan Markle continues to wear Princess Diana’s jewelry against the royal family’s wishes. During her Vax Live video, Markle was seen wearing a gold Cartier tank watch believed to be the one Diana possessed and left to William. The tabloid explained William traded the watch for Diana’s sapphire engagement ring which was left to Prince Harry, which is how Markle came into possession of the timepiece.