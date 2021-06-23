Cancel
Why Kaley Cuoco Thinks Making The Flight Attendant Season 2 Will Be Harder Than Season 1

By Carlie Hoke
 11 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Kaley Cuoco has earned success at many different stages in her career so far, starting with the sitcom 8 Simple Rules when she was a teenager, peaking with her role in the hugely successful and long-running The Big Bang Theory, and now riding that massive wave with her own production company. The actress and TV producer has already nailed her goal of bringing new stories to the small screen with HBO Max's The Flight Attendant, and she apparently thinks crafting Season 2 is a bigger challenge than making Season 1 happen, but it doesn’t exactly seem like it’s a bad thing.

CINEMABLEND is the go-to-source for today's information and updates on new movies, tv shows, and celebrity news. Visit now to see what's new!

Kaley Cuoco
CelebritiesPosted by
Best Life

Kaley Cuoco Just Shared the Advice John Ritter Gave Her Before He Died

Kaley Cuoco earned acclaim recently for her performance on the HBO Max series The Flight Attendant and before that, you probably knew her as Penny on The Big Bang Theory. But her first big TV role was on 8 Simple Rules, the ABC sitcom that ran from 2002 to 2004. In addition to Cuoco, the series starred iconic sitcom actor John Ritter, who died unexpectedly during production of the show's second season in 2003. In a new interview with Variety, Cuoco said that she got some memorable advice from her TV dad that she still carries with her to this day. To see what Ritter told Cuoco before he died, read on.
MoviesComicBook

The Big Bang Theory Star Kaley Cuoco In Talks To Star In Comedy With SNL's Pete Davidson

Kaley Cuoco, star of The Big Bang Theory and Harley Quinn, is reportedly in talks to star in Meet Cute, a romantic comedy that would see her starring opposite Saturday Night Live and The Suicide Squad veteran Pete Davidson. The movie would, ironically, bring together the animated Harley Quinn with a live-action member of the Suicide Squad. Davidson, whose movie career has been taking off, recently said that he did not know when or if he would return to Saturday Night Live. In addition to Harley Quinn, Cuoco has a starring role in The Flight Attendant, a mystery dramedy on HBO Max.
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Kaley Cuoco is her sister's twin in rare family photo

Kaley Cuoco is very close with her sister, Briana, although the sisters rarely share pictures together. But in a rare family shot, the Big Bang Theory star was convinced they were twins. The twosome posed with their "love", musician Jonathan Bluth, who is a friend of both the girls in...
RelationshipsPosted by
Us Weekly

Kaley Cuoco and Karl Cook: A Timeline of Their Relationship

It all started because of their mutual love of horses! Kaley Cuoco and Karl Cook met at a horse show in California in March 2016 and have been going strong ever since. The Big Bang Theory alum and the equestrian were first linked just months after Cuoco and her now ex-husband Ryan Sweeting split in September 2015 after nearly two years of marriage. After stepping out for their first red carpet in September 2016, Cuoco began gushing over the athlete and her hopes to spend forever with him.
MoviesCollider

Kaley Cuoco, Pete Davidson to Star in Time Travel-Themed Rom-Com 'Meet Cute'

Kaley Cuoco (The Flight Attendant) and Pete Davidson (The King of Staten Island) are in negotiations to star in the romantic comedy movie Meet Cute, Collider has confirmed. Deadline broke the news, reporting that the project boasts a time-travel theme, as it centers around the question of whether you would go back in time and fix your partner and their problems to make them more perfect for you now.
CelebritiesTODAY.com

Kaley Cuoco celebrates 3rd wedding anniversary with Karl Cook

Three years into her marriage to Karl Cook, Kaley Cuoco is still giddy. The "Flight Attendant" star posted a grinning photo of herself with her husband on Instagram Wednesday, celebrating what was clearly one of the happiest days in her life:. "NY, June 30th ,2016 is the year we met,"...
Celebritiesnickiswift.com

Why Kaley Cuoco Almost Didn't Get Cast In The Big Bang Theory

From 2007 until 2019, the CBS comedy "The Big Bang Theory" was one of the top rated shows on TV. TV viewers watched as physicist Leonard (played by Johnny Galecki) fell in love at first sight with aspiring actor/waitress Penny (played by Kaley Cuoco), then they eventually got married and lived hilariously ever after. But the original pilot for the series didn't include Penny — or Cuoco. The never-aired episode has since made the rounds on YouTube and features Amanda Walsh as a character named Katie.
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Kaley Cuoco causes a stir with celebratory plane ride photo

Kaley Cuoco has an incredibly glamorous life, and her latest social media post proved this once again!. The Flight Attendant star posed in a fun plane photo posted on Instagram this week to mark her good friend and makeup-artists birthday. Kaley posed with a drink in her hand while wearing...
Petssunnysidesun.com

Rebel Wilson teases new Netflix animal series

Rebel Wilson has revealed she's working on a new series for Netflix. The 41-year-old star is providing voiceover work for an upcoming show for the streaming platform, and the animal-based programme is set to drop early next year. Alongside a snap of herself in the studio, Rebel wrote on her...
CelebritiesPosted by
CinemaBlend

One Fact That Hurt Courteney Cox's Feelings During The Time She Starred On Friends Opposite Jennifer Aniston And Co.

During its epic ten-season run, NBC’s hit sitcom Friends was an awards-show darling, collecting an impressive 62 Emmy nominations (and six wins), amidst other achievements. Those many nominations included individual acting awards, of course, with 16 Emmy nods for Outstanding Actress or Actor in a Comedy Series spread among the six main cast members. Well, make that five main actors. As hard as it is to believe, Courteney Cox was the only series lead to never be nominated for her role as Monica Gellar. Geez, who was doing the voting, Ross and Monica’s parents?
TV Seriesrealitytitbit.com

We found Emily from Too Hot To Handle season 2 on Instagram!

Too Hot To Handle is back on Netflix for its sophomore season, with four brand new episodes dropping Wednesday, June 24th. Season 2 will be split over two weeks, with the following six episodes dropping on Wednesday, June 30th. Don’t binge-watch the first four episodes in one go or you’ll be feeling just as frustrated as the contestants throughout that week-long wait!
TV Serieswegotthiscovered.com

Watch: Jason Momoa And Dave Bautista Are Ready To Fight In See Season 2 Trailer

Jason Momoa is back in season 2 of Apple TV+’s hit sci-fi drama , and this time he’ll be joined by fellow superhero movie icon Dave Bautista. The Guardians of the Galaxy alum has boarded the cast of the show, which originally debuted on the streaming platform in November 2019, as the estranged brother of the Aquaman actor’s protagonist, and we can see from this trailer that there’s a lot of sibling rivalry between the pair.