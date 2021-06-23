Why Kaley Cuoco Thinks Making The Flight Attendant Season 2 Will Be Harder Than Season 1

Kaley Cuoco earned acclaim recently for her performance on the HBO Max series The Flight Attendant and before that, you probably knew her as Penny on The Big Bang Theory. But her first big TV role was on 8 Simple Rules, the ABC sitcom that ran from 2002 to 2004. In addition to Cuoco, the series starred iconic sitcom actor John Ritter, who died unexpectedly during production of the show's second season in 2003. In a new interview with Variety, Cuoco said that she got some memorable advice from her TV dad that she still carries with her to this day. To see what Ritter told Cuoco before he died, read on.