Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Stop Putting Pressure on Developers to Rush Games to Market

By Swapna Krishn
Wired
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you've been anywhere near the internet in the past few days, you've likely heard there's a sequel coming for The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. Nintendo dropped a 1.5-minute trailer for the game during last week's E3, and as soon as it hit, everyone on Twitter seemed to be talking about exactly the same thing. Gamers immediately started picking apart each scene for clues and debating what they might mean. It was fun, and then it was done. That’s the problem with buzz. Once it's over there's nothing to do but cool your heels until the game's release.

www.wired.com
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Game Development#The Ratchet Clank#Rift Apart#Valhalla#Cyberpunk 2077#Cdpr#Going Medieval#Iphone
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Video Games
News Break
Technology
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Nintendo
Country
China
Related
Video GamesPosted by
Axios

The mobile gaming gold rush

Electronic Arts this morning announced that it will pay $1.4 billion to buy Playdemic, a mobile gaming studio whose titles include "Golf Clash," from Warner Bros. Why it matters: This comes just months after EA paid $2.1 billion to buy Glu Mobile. It also resolves talk that not all of WB Games would get included in the Discovery merger.
Video GamesNME

‘No Man’s Sky’ mod puts lead developer’s face in the game

A new No Man’s Sky mod lets you replace every character’s head with lead developer Sean Murray’s face. The ‘Everyone is Sean‘ mod is currently available to download on NexusMods and its only use is to make every player have a 3D rendering of No Man’s Sky lead developer Sean Murray’s face.
Video Gamescogconnected.com

Batbarian: Testament of the Primordials Invades PS4 and Xbox One

There’s nothing quite like a good Metroidvania, with the possible exception of a good Metroidvania with a good sense of humor. Batbarian: Testament of the Primordials is as hilarious as it is fun, adventurous, and often downright creepy, so we’re overjoyed to hear that it will soon be creeping its way onto PS4 and Xbox One. This snarky fantasy adventure combines fast-paced platforming action with a vast, sprawling subterranean world full of spooky monsters, eerie environments, and all sorts of weird and creepy stuff. Players will explore over 400 rooms, battle enormous bosses, use dialogue choices to interact with a comical cast of characters, and use Pip the magic bat’s powers to solve puzzles, all while searching for a way to escape the abyss. It’s some of the most fun you can have in a dungeon, as this launch trailer for the upcoming PS4 and Xbox One versions demonstrates.
Video GamesCharlie INTEL

Will Battlefield 2042 be on Xbox Game Pass?

There is a ton of speculation around the upcoming Battlefield 2042, and Xbox fans have been wondering if it will be on the Game Pass at launch. Here’s everything we know about this so far. The highly-anticipated Battlefield 2042 is set to release on October 22, and there is a...
Theater & Dancehorrornews.net

FiXT Neon Provides Game Soundtrack For Twin-Stick Shooter, Curved Space

FiXT Neon Provides Official Game Soundtrack For Twin-Stick Shooter, Curved Space. Featuring Scandroid, Fury Weekend, 3FORCE, Cassetter,. Game Out Now on Switch, Playstation, Xbox and Steam. California – FiXT Neon is proud to provide the official in-game soundtrack to the arcade-style twin-stick shooter, Curved Space. The game is available today...
Video GamesPosted by
Tom's Guide

Scarlet Nexus review

Scarlet Nexus is yet another great game from Bandai Namco Studios. Its satisfying combat keeps things interesting, even in the early parts of the story when the plot feels dry. You’re in for a great ride with Scarlet Nexus. Scarlet Nexus is technically an action/RPG, although that nebulous term means...
Video GamesGamasutra

COVID-19 pandemic blamed for Doom Eternal game mode cancellation

The COVID-19 pandemic’s impact on the world of game development has apparently taken a major toll over at id Software, the company behind Doom Eternal. Over on its Twitter feed today, executive producer Marty Stratton emerged to explain that the company is cancelling a planned “Invasion” multiplayer mode, in part due to the challenges of pandemic-driven remote work.
Video GamesGamespot

Gears Dev To Showcase Unreal Engine 5 Alpha Point Demo This Month

Gears of War Studio The Coalition will show off an Unreal Engine 5 technical demo this month at the Game Developers Conference, which will be presented by the studio's technical director Kate Rayner and technical art director Colin Penty. Dubbed the "alpha point" demo on Xbox Series X, the hour-long presentation will cover what the team learned while creating Nanite-resolution assets and incorporating them into a fully real-time lighting scenario with Lumen and Virtual Shadow Maps.
Video Gamesgamingideology.com

Top-down shooter Space Punks announced for PC and consoles

Jagex Partners and Polish developer Flying Wild Hog have announced their latest game, Space punks. This top-down shooter RPG is the first title from Jagex Partners and will be in Early Access for PC on July 14 and on consoles in 2022. A new trailer has been released (see below) that gives a taste of the loot-shooting action.
Video Gamespureplaystation.com

Blightbound Dungeon Crawls onto PS5, PS4 July 27th

After a stint in Steam Early Access, Ronimo Games‘ Blightbound is readying up for a full release on PC and consoles. Developer Ronimo Games and publisher Devolver Digital have announced today that Blightbought will be leaving Early Access to pursue a full release on July 27th for PC, PS4, and Xbox One. The game will also be playable on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S via backward compatibility.
EnvironmentPlayStation LifeStyle

High Temperatures in the Pacific Northwest Forced Some Game Developers to Stop Working

As the Pacific Northwest was caught in the throes of a dangerous and unprecedented heat wave (more of a “heat bubble,” actually), the high temperatures impacted the ability of some game developers to continue working. In the face of extreme record-breaking temperatures that the region was not prepared for, developers started shutting down their rigs. High end computers already generate a lot of hear themselves, but it’s also very difficult as a human being to continue working in those kinds of uncomfortable and sometimes dangerous conditions.
Video Gamesthegamerhq.com

Totally Accurate Battle Simulator Game Download

Totally Accurate Battle Simulator (v1.0.3) Free Download. Totally Accurate Battle Simulator – This strategic simulation of medieval battles includes fantasy and real-life elements. You will then have to rally the troops and observe the battles to win the army. The bestInterestingThe thing about this game is that there is no storyline. Instead, you must complete a campaign, where you fight with many armies of enemy troops.
Video Gamesthegamerhq.com

Move or Die PC Game Download For Free

20 seconds. Always changingMechanismsThere is a lot of shouting and yelling. These are the words that best describe around in Move or Die. This 4-player party game of friendship and destruction where the rules change each round is aptly described by these keywords. Grab your friends and slap them!ControllersOnline challenge players worldwide to take control of the game while they are still on the same couchWorldYou can pretend to practice offline using AI bots. Choose the game mode you wish to play from a growing list of community-generated and developer-generated modes.
Video GamesKotaku

Ratchet & Clank Is The Hardware Showcase The PS5 Needed

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart is a gorgeous game. It’s the first game I’ve played since getting the new consoles that really looks and feels next-gen. The world is crammed full of objects and characters, each sporting incredible, tiny, high-quality details. And as I run by it all, shooting and jumping like a wild Lombax, I feel so guilty.
Video Gamesaltchar.com

Rumour: eFootball PES 2022 might go "properly free to play"

Fans of the Pro Evolution Soccer series have been eagerly awaiting news about this year's instalment, which is bringing a huge change to the game. You've probably heard about it by now - Konami have officially switched to Unreal Engine after many years of Fox Engine - which gives players hope that PES 2022 could bring some much-needed improvements and changes and return the franchise to its glory days.