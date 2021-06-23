Stop Putting Pressure on Developers to Rush Games to Market
If you've been anywhere near the internet in the past few days, you've likely heard there's a sequel coming for The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. Nintendo dropped a 1.5-minute trailer for the game during last week's E3, and as soon as it hit, everyone on Twitter seemed to be talking about exactly the same thing. Gamers immediately started picking apart each scene for clues and debating what they might mean. It was fun, and then it was done. That’s the problem with buzz. Once it's over there's nothing to do but cool your heels until the game's release.www.wired.com