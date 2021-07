While there are obvious problematic elements connected specifically to colonialism, the concept of “going on safari” in spirit is one that has drawn countless men, women, and children to explore far-away lands and interact with cultures and wildlife they might otherwise be unfamiliar with. Not to mention, there’s also a close connection between safaris and automotive culture — namely in that vehicles, including the legendary Land Rover Defender, have had their mettle tested and significant parts of their reputations built around this very activity. It’s these adventures that have inspired this week’s everyday carry loadout, done up in a classic olive colorway and loaded from stem to stern with EDC items that both look the part and are perfectly capable of performing should the need arise.