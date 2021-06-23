Bengals Legend Chad Johnson Makes Surprising Admission

Cancel
CINCINNATI — Chad Johnson is one of the best players in Bengals' history.

The two-time All-Pro helped rejuvenate the entire franchise in the early 2000's, topping the 1,000-yard mark in six-straight seasons (2002-07).

Johnson's known for his outgoing personality and trash talk. He told any and everyone that would listen to him during his 11-year NFL career that he was "always open."

"I'm always open regardless of the down and coverage," Johnson has tweeted and said throughout the years.

Despite making that saying famous, the man formerly known as "Ochocinco" made a surprising admission earlier this week.

He wasn't "always open."

A fan asked why Johnson cut off his route at the 3:15 mark of a video that highlighted Champ Bailey's biggest plays from his career, including an interception against the Bengals.

"It was soft two man, safety over top and DB (defensive back) underneath," Johnson tweeted in response to a fan. "Ball should’ve been to the check down not trying to squeeze in to me double teamed, learn football Cheldon."

It may have seemed like a wise response, but after years of saying otherwise, the 43-year-old admitted that he wasn't open.

It didn't take long for people to notice Johnson's admission.

Johnson was a great player and will be inducted into the Bengals' Ring of Honor one day, but it's fair to say that he wasn't "always open."

