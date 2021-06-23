Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mental Health

Bipartisan lawmakers highlight COVID-19 impact on mental health, addiction

Posted by 
The Hill
The Hill
 11 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hHZnR_0acv2qKv00

Bipartisan lawmakers on Tuesday called for legislative action to help tackle addiction and mental health needs coming out of the coronavirus pandemic.

Speaking at The Hill's "Mental Health, Addiction and the COVID-19 Pandemic" event, Rep. Jahana Hayes (D-Conn.) said it’s important to focus on the medical aspects when drafting legislation.

“Those are medical issues that we have to address just as we would any other health condition,” Hayes, a member of the Congressional Black Caucus's Youth Suicide and Mental Health Task Force, told The Hill's Steve Clemons.

Mental health cases have grown in recent months: 41.5 percent of U.S. adults had anxiety or depressive disorder in February, compared with 36.4 percent in August, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The percentage of adults who said they needed but did not receive care for mental health issues also increased during the period, from 9.2 percent to 11.7 percent.

Rep. David Joyce (R-Ohio), co-chair of the Addiction, Treatment and Recovery Caucus, said increased internet access can help address some of those needs.

“One thing that I would not have been necessarily a sponsor of prior to the pandemic is that broadband would be considered a part of infrastructure. I certainly believe that now,” he said at Tuesday's event. “Just having the ability for people to reach out and contact -- telehealth and telemedicine -- is something that can only be established by us putting money to broadband.”

Rep. John Katko (R-N.Y.), co-chair of the Mental Health Caucus, said addiction in some cases has a direct tie in to mental health issues that were exacerbated by the pandemic.

“If you also look at the fact that heroin addiction and heroin overdose death are on the rise during the pandemic, that's not a coincidence because a lot of the people that are using heroin are self medicating to mask mental health issues,” Katko said at the event sponsored by The Hartford.

Community Policy
The Hill

The Hill

257K+
Followers
26K+
Post
189M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Katko
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heroin Addiction#Covid 19#Mental Health Issues#The Addiction#The Mental Health Caucus#Repjohnkatko
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Mental Health
News Break
Health
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Yavapai County, AZsedona.biz

Decriminalizing Mental Illness and Addiction

“Decriminalizing Mental Illness and Addiction” is the topic of Mental Health Monday on June 28th, 10-11:30 AM, via Zoom. The program has been organized by NAMI Yavapai and the Northern Arizona Peer & Family Coalition and is free to the public. The program will feature three speakers as follows:. Mary...
Mental HealthTimes-Herald

Proposed merger of NY's addiction, mental health offices focus of debate

ALBANY (TNS) — Roughly half of all people with a mental illness will suffer from addiction at some point in their lives, so why are the two often treated separately?. That question has been a topic of debate for years among those working in New York's behavioral health field, but it got renewed attention Monday as members of the state Assembly convened virtually to hear from providers and advocates about the benefits of integrating care for mental illness and substance use disorder among those who struggle with both.
Aberdeen, SDdakotanewsnow.com

Aberdeen wellness symposium to highlight mental health resources

ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - An event for businesses and community members in Aberdeen Tuesday night will be taking a look at mental health in the workplace. After many struggles last year, organizers are looking to help local businesses and workers take a look at what resources are available to them.
Laramie, WYbuffalobulletin.com

Budget cuts to impact community mental health centers, hospital

LARAMIE –– Despite a record-high need for mental health and substance abuse services, the Wyoming Department of Health, which provides support for community mental health centers across the state, faces a $7.5 million budget reduction, effective July 1. A study conducted by the Kaiser Family Foundation (KFF) reported that between...
Mental HealthThrive Global

How I manage my mental health during Covid-19?

Just like every human being, I had suffered mental health issues as well. It is usual for anyone to suffer heightened levels of discomfort and anxiety during a crisis like the COVID-19 epidemic, especially as a result of isolation and loneliness. Not only health professionals, even bankers, engineers, shopkeepers, but all also are prone to severe mental health impacts.
New Britain, CTNew Britain Herald

Post-covid: Mental health resources ready to deliver

NEW BRITAIN – As covid-19 restrictions continues to lift and the community is feeling a returning sense of normalcy, mental health professionals are busier than ever and reminds everyone to ask for help when needed. Especially when the support for wellness is so open in the city, said Chris Marino,...
BBC

Covid-19: Mental health services in NI 'need £1.2bn'

Referrals to mental health services are likely to rise significantly due to "the Covid-19 pandemic and restrictions to everyday life". That is according to Health Minister Robin Swann, who has published a new 10-year Mental Health Strategy. He warned an extra £1.2bn was needed to fully implement its recommendations. He...
Mental HealthThe Daily

Impact Of Online Education On Mental Health

A couple of years back, no one imagined that stepping out of your house will become a luxury. While everyone was living in their bubble, a virus changed the scenario of the entire world. Today, students attend classes, write exams, and even graduate while sitting on their couch. It may sound like a dream, but in reality, this phase is a nightmare for students.
Huron County, OHNorwalk Reflector

Mental Health and Addictions board seeking four members

NORWALK — The Huron County Board of Mental Health and Addiction Services is currently seeking four board members. The board would like to fill one of these seats with someone who resides in the Huron County portion of Bellevue. All members of the Mental Health and Addiction Services board must...
Harrisburg, PAWFMZ-TV Online

Rep. McNeill asks lawmakers to make mental health a top priority

HARRISBURG, Pa. | As budget talks continue in Harrisburg, state Reps. Mike Schlossberg and Jeanne McNeill are hopeful that this week’s negotiations and debate will also involve thoughtful consideration of legislation that would address the shortage of mental health services in underserved areas. The bipartisan bill, also authored by state...