Bon Iver, Little Dragon, Childish Gambino to Appear on Brittany Howard's 'Jaime Reimagined' Remix Album

By Gil Kaufman
Billboard
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSyd, Michael Kiwanuka and BadBadNotGood also contributed to the remake of the Grammy-winning album. Brittany Howard's Grammy-winning solo debut is getting the remix treatment on Jaime Reimagined, which will feature new versions of songs from the 2019 album featuring Bon Iver, Childish Gambino, Common, Michael Kiwanuka, Earthgang and more. The Alabama Shakes singer will drop the 13-track collection on July 23rd through ATO Records, with the limited-edition multi-color vinyl version due out on Sept. 24.

