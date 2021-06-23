Bon Iver, Little Dragon, Childish Gambino to Appear on Brittany Howard's 'Jaime Reimagined' Remix Album
Syd, Michael Kiwanuka and BadBadNotGood also contributed to the remake of the Grammy-winning album. Brittany Howard's Grammy-winning solo debut is getting the remix treatment on Jaime Reimagined, which will feature new versions of songs from the 2019 album featuring Bon Iver, Childish Gambino, Common, Michael Kiwanuka, Earthgang and more. The Alabama Shakes singer will drop the 13-track collection on July 23rd through ATO Records, with the limited-edition multi-color vinyl version due out on Sept. 24.www.billboard.com