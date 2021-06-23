Bon Iver, Little Dragon, Childish Gambino to Appear on Brittany Howard's 'Jaime Reimagined' Remix Album

Today, Secretly is honored to announce its renewed partnership with Dead Oceanstrailblazer Mitski and Jagjaguwar recording artists Angel Olsen, Bon Iver, Sharon Van Etten and Unknown Mortal Orchestra, all of whom have made the decision to continue releasing new music and forthcoming endeavors alongside the revered, independent record labels. In a collective commitment to career-long partnerships, Secretly Publishing has also renewed its publishing agreements with Bayonne, Durand Jones & The Indications, Jay Som, Phil Elverum and Strand of Oaks. Between the visionary teams at Secretly and these formative groups of creative forces, the reaffirmed bond is the result of decades of work and collaboration the company has dedicated to its industry-shaping mission of mutual growth, trust and empowerment.