FARLEY, Iowa — Austin Savary knew this might be his last full-time semi-pro tournament of the summer, so he wanted to make it memorable. The recent Winona State University graduate pitched another six solid innings Saturday night to lead Dyersville to an 8-1 victory over the host team in the championship game of the Farley Tournament. The all-Northern Sun Conference performer struck out eight and allowed five hits, three walks and one hit batsman in six innings to win for the third time in the tournament.