HackSpace Magazine Issue 44 – Only the Best: Adafruit Feather RP2040 #Feather @HackSpaceMag @Adafruit

In May of 2021 we saw that there was a fork of CircuitPython reported to be running on the new TI-84 Plus CE Python Graphing Calculator by Texas Instruments and we had to get one (and did!). We reached out to the folks at TI Education / TI Calculators and asked if we could send over some questions to their team(s) and they said YES, here they are! Special thanks to Jennifer Kass, Global Marketing Communications and Web Manager for Education Technology at Texas Instruments and Phoebe Francis at GOLIN. It’s amazing to see all the calculators out there that support Python as core feature, and specifically we’re thrilled to see a fork of CircuitPython, on a physical chip in the TI-84!