Inbee Park continues to forsake distance for consistency, and she's in the Hall of Fame because of it

Sungjae Im and Si Woo Kim have dropped out of the Open Championship in order to focus on the Tokyo Olympics, the R&A announced Friday afternoon. Im and Kim will represent South Korea at the golf competition in the Summer Games, scheduled to begin at the end of the month. While a handful of stars are skipping the Olympics, the Games are especially important for Im and Kim, as winning the gold medal would earn an exemption from a mandatory two-year service in the South Korean military.