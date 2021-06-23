Baristas Files Additional Financial Disclosure Statement Critical to Upgrading OTC Markets Designation

LAS VEGAS, June 23, 2021 /CNW/ - Bhang Inc. ("Bhang" or the "Company") (CSE: BHNG) (OTCQX: BHNGF), a global cannabis CPG brand company with an award-winning portfolio of products, is providing an update with respect to its previously announced management cease trade order (the "MCTO") issued by the Ontario Securities Commission on May 3, 2021. On June 23, 2021, the Company filed its annual financial statements, management's discussion and analysis and related officer certifications for the financial year ended December 31, 2020. The Company expects to file its interim financial statements, management's discussion and analysis and related officer certifications for the period ended March 31, 2021 by June 30, 2021 (the "Interim Filings"). The MCTO will remain in place until after the Interim Filings are filed. The MCTO does not affect the ability of shareholders who are not insiders of the Company to trade their subordinate voting shares in Bhang.