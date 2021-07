He literally says he is doing this for the kids in one breath and in another says he is doing it because he wants to make the product on the field better and has had Gator and Seminole fans "sh---ing on him" for years and wants to reverse that. This is 100% a recruiting ploy and he can get around the ban on direct supporters of the university or athletic department by simply forming a new LLC to make the payments. What HS football player is not going to look at $6000/yr and have it not affect his recruiting decision?