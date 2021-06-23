Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Basketball

Best Liberty Team Performances of all-time

By Jon Manson
aseaofred.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Liberty Flames have seen tremendous growth across all of its sports over the past several years. Recording “firsts” or “best-evers” have become normal for a number of teams on campus. It was just a few year’s ago when thinking of the best Liberty team performance ever was a very short list. Now, that list is growing. Here’s a look back at some of the best Liberty team performances on a national level in school history, in no particular order.

www.aseaofred.com
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hugh Freeze
Person
James Madison
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ncaa Tournament#Football Team#Depaul#Depaul#Ncaa Tournament#Men S Golf#Ncaa Greensboro Regional#Chase Marinell#2013 2021#The Ncaa Regional Final#Acc#Clemson#Hofstra#Gamecocks#Wcws#Men S Basketball#Mississippi State#Ap#Auburn
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Penn State University
News Break
NCAA
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Virginia Tech
News Break
Sports
Related
NBANBC Washington

Best All-Time Performances by Maryland Basketball Alumni in NBA Playoffs

Best all-time performances by former Terps in the NBA Playoffs originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. Kevin Huerter is a former top-20 pick in the NBA Draft after spending two seasons playing for Mark Turgeon at Maryland. An unexpected showing at the 2018 NBA Combine propelled Huerter to being selected as a first-round pick by the Hawks, and Atlanta is starting to reap the benefits from their decision.
SportsDaily Herald

Best of the Best: 2021 All-Valley Girls Lacrosse Team

Buechner totaled 68 goals and 17 assists (85 points) while adding 123 draw controls, 123 ground balls and 52 caused turnovers for the Region 4 champions. Ledkins was unstoppable on offense, scoring 67 goals and adding 50 assists for 117 points. Defensive MVP: Brooklyn Gibson, Jr., Skyridge. Gibson anchored a...
Tennisfamunews.com

Sixteen Ex-FAMU Players Selected to All-Time MEAC Tennis Teams

Sixteen former Florida A&M University (FAMU) men’s and women’s tennis student-athletes were recently named to the all-time Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) 50th anniversary tennis teams. Rochelle “Nikki” Houston, Rachel Harden, Donna Millington, Asia Muhammed and Rachel Pye were named to the women’s team. Houston, who is the director of Tennis...
Basketballaseaofred.com

Ranking the top 25 Liberty basketball players of all time: 20-16

Peter Aluma or Julius Nwosu? Caleb Homesley or Larry Blair? Old school or new school? Debates over who is the greatest Liberty basketball player can vary, and we have done our best to identify the best of the best, ranking the greatest players in school history. With hundreds of basketball...
MusicTwinkie Town

OOTP 22 tournament: Which is the best lyrical baseball team of all time?

There are two well-known baseball songs which list off names of baseball players. The more popular is the oft-parodied Terry Cashman hit “Talkin’ Baseball”:. While the second is Dave Frishberg’s bossa nova classic “Van Lingle Mungo”:. Naturally, the next step is to set one roster against the other. Introducing:. The...
NBAchatsports.com

Will Cade Cunningham be the best Pistons’ rookie of all time?

The Detroit Pistons have the number one pick in the NBA Draft after 51 years of waiting and they will likely use it on point guard Cade Cunningham. Cunningham is the obvious choice, so now is not the time to get too clever. You can have your hot takes about trades or Jalen Green, but in the end, Cunningham is a unique talent who is a tier above the rest.
College Sportsnevadasportsnet.com

Dillan Shrum earns second-team All-American honors for the second time

For the second time in 2021, Nevada senior Dillan Shrum has earned All-American honors, this time from D1Baseball. Shrum was named to D1Baseball’s All-American second team, which was announced Monday. He recently earned second-team All-American honors from ABCA/Rawlings and was also named to their West All-Region team. Shrum was one of two Mountain West players to earn All-American status from D1Baseball, along with Air Force’s Paul Skenes.
Sportstheintell.com

Meet the 2021 Intelligencer/Courier Times softball All-Star teams

Here are the 2021 Intelligencer/Courier Times softball all-stars:. The PA Gatorade Player of the Year compiled a 26-2 record with 17 shutouts while leading the Knights to the PIAA 6A state title. The Coastal Carolina commit — who had 644 strikeouts in three years — boasted an ERA of 0.71 and struck out 328 in 167 innings. The senior also batted .310 (24-84) with two home runs, 23 RBIs and an OPS of .743.
NBAnetsdaily.com

Liberty’s Betnijah Laney named to her first All-Star team

With the Olympics set for next month, the WNBA All Star Game is a bit different this year. In 2018 and 2019, team captains would pick from the list of All Stars and form their squads. Most years, the WNBA would use the traditional Eastern Conference vs. Western Conference format, with All Star games occasionally being skipped due to Olympic obligations for the players. This year, the All Star Game is in Las Vegas, with a twist.
Morgantown, WVTheInterMountain.com

WVU to retire Darryl Talley’s jersey No. 90

MORGANTOWN — The West Virginia University Department of Intercollegiate Athletics will retire football’s No. 90, in honor of consensus All-American and College Football Hall of Famer Darryl Talley, during the Texas Tech game on Oct. 2. Talley was one of the most prolific defenders in Mountaineer and Buffalo Bills history....
College Sports247Sports

COMMITMENT: Linebacker Zakye Barker to ECU

East Carolina has picked up another verbal commitment as a result of its big recruiting weekend with the addition of Norcross (Ga.) High School linebacker Zakye Barker. The 5-foot-11, 228-pounder committed to ECU over offers from Air Force, Army, Bowling Green, Buffalo, Charlotte, Dartmouth, Georgia Southern, Georgia State, Harvard, Liberty, Navy, Tulane and several FCS programs. Barker actually committed to ECU's coaching staff on Sunday, but announced his pledge publicly on Thursday.
College Sportsaseaofred.com

Liberty makes top five for three-star LB Deuce Spurlock

Liberty has made the top five for Deuce Spurlock, a three-star linebacker. The Flames made the cut of more than 20 schools to offer Spurlock alongside Michigan, Mississippi State, PIttsburgh, and Appalachian State. Spurlock is a 6’2″, 210 pound athlete from Madison, Alabama where he attends Madison Academy. He is...
Football247Sports

Virginia Tech's in-state DL haul could add one more on Sunday

With the addition of Suffolk (VA) Kings Fork defensive end Kyree Moyston, Virginia Tech currently holds two commitments on the defensive line, each of which are from the Hampton Roads region of the state. Moyston, a 6-foot 4-inch, 220-pounder, committed to Virginia Tech on Thursday, joining his cousin Lemar Law...
College SportsPosted by
247Sports

Counting Down The Irish – No. 34 WR-Joe Wilkins Jr.

Joe Wilkins Jr. was a lightly-recruited athlete -- a combination receiver/defensive back – out of North Fort Myers, Fla. in 2017. Four Power 5 conference teams (Iowa State, Arizona, Maryland and South Carolina) offered the 6-foot-2, 180-pounder a scholarship before Notre Dame pulled the trigger on May 16, 2017. Other Power 5 schools to offer included N.C. State, Kentucky, Louisville, Michigan State, Pittsburgh and Washington State.
Penn, PAPosted by
247Sports

JUCO OL JB Nelson breaks down commitment to Penn State

The pipeline between Penn State and Scranton (Pa.) Lackawanna Community College strengthened even more Friday when the Nittany Lions landed another prospect from the talent-producing junior college. Offensive tackle JB Nelson, who was offered after a workout earlier this month, announced his commitment to Penn State. "It is really meaningful...
NFLPosted by
247Sports

Countdown to Kickoff: 64 days until Penn State football

Following a year that featured multiple stops and starts for college football, and incredible uncertainty regarding the 2020 season, Penn State is attempting to embark on a relatively "normal" 2021 campaign. The Nittany Lions rebounded from a disastrous 0-5 open last fall to finish on a four-game win streak, then used the Transfer Portal and another recruiting class to retool the roster.
Florida Statesaturdaytradition.com

Penn State battling with Virginia Tech for 4-star ATH out of Florida

On Thursday, 4-star Florida athlete Cam Miller revealed the two programs he’s still considering for his recruitment at this time. It’s down to Penn State and Virginia Tech for the Fernandina Beach native. He announced the finalists with a post on social media. Miller is ranked as one of the...