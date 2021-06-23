Cancel
Iceland’s Frumtak Ventures raises its third, $57M, fund focusing on post-seed and Series A

By Mike Butcher
TechCrunch
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFrumtak was a somewhat lesser-known European VC until it popped up on our radar as the backers behind the Controlant real-time supply chain monitoring startup, the technology from which was pictured beside Andrew Cuomo, governor of New York, when he held up a box containing the first-ever shipment of the COVID-19 vaccine to the city. Controlant has been a key player in the global distribution cold chain associated with vaccines.

techcrunch.com
EconomyTechCrunch

Startups, culture and riding the meme wave

Ready? Let’s talk money, startups and spicy IPO rumors. Hey! It’s going to be a long weekend here in the United States, which means that this newsletter is in between myself and being done with work. So, we’re going to hit on even more topics than usual as I am a glutton for both punishment and writing. But I repeat myself.
Softwarefoodlogistics.com

RoadSync Raises $30 Million in Series B Funding

RoadSync has secured $30 million in Series B funding, led by Tiger Global. Current investors Base10 Partners, Hyde Park Venture Partners and new investor Gaingels also participated in the round. With the new funding, RoadSync aims to accelerate the development of its expanding product suite and recruit top talent in...
StocksBloomberg

Amazon’s New CEO Awarded $200 Million in Stock Over Next Decade

Amazon.com Inc. will give incoming Chief Executive Officer Andy Jassy 61,000 shares of stock -- currently valued at more than $214 million -- that will vest over the next 10 years, the online retailer disclosed Friday in a regulatory filing. Jassy, 53, is scheduled Monday to take the helm at...
Businessspglobal.com

GM inks lithium sourcing and investment deal with Controlled Thermal

California project eyes 2024 start, 20,000 mt/year hydroxide capacity. General Motors reached a strategic investment and commercial collaboration deal July 2 with Controlled Thermal Resources that will allow the automaker to source US-produced lithium for its electric vehicle batteries. Not registered?. Receive daily email alerts, subscriber notes & personalize your...
BusinessStreetInsider.com

EQT Private Equity and Goldman Sachs Asset Management to acquire Parexel for USD 8.5 billion

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. The EQT IX fund ("EQT Private Equity") and the Private Equity business within Goldman Sachs Asset Management ("Goldman Sachs") have agreed to acquire Parexel (the "Company"), a leading global clinical research organization from Pamplona Capital Management for an enterprise value of USD 8.5 billion.
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Online brokerage Robinhood makes U.S. IPO filing public

July 1 (Reuters) - Robinhood, the online brokerage at the center of Wall Street's recent retail trading frenzy, on Thursday disclosed paperwork for its flotation on the Nasdaq, setting the stage for one of the most hotly anticipated initial public offerings of the year. Reporting by Anirban Sen and Noor...
BusinessEntrepreneur

FRAAZO Raises $11Mn In Series A Funding

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own. You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media. FRAAZO, on Friday, announced the close of a fresh $11 million Series A financing round of equity funding led by Sixth Sense Ventures. Sixth Sense is joined by NABARD backed NABVENTURES and existing investors Equanimity Ventures, Manish Choksi, vice chairman and member of the board of directors of Asian Paints Limited, and Apar Group also participated in this round.
BusinessTechCrunch

India’s central bank has identified Big Tech’s push into financial services as a challenge for banks in the South Asian market, saying the growing presence of these firms have prompted concerns about creation of an uneven playing field.

In a report published on Thursday, Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said Big Tech offers a wide range of digital services that hold the promise of supporting financial inclusion, generating lasting efficiency gains, and making banks become more competitive, but their expansion in the financial services sector has given rise to “important policy issues.”
Businesskdal610.com

Online risk management platform Riskified files for U.S. IPO

(Reuters) -Riskified Ltd, an e-commerce risk management platform backed by an affiliate of General Atlantic and Fidelity Management & Research Co, filed for an initial public offering in the United States on Thursday. The company did not reveal the number of shares it plans to sell or its target price...
BusinessTechCrunch

Daily Crunch: After quarters of explosive growth, a profitable Robinhood files to go public

Hello and welcome to Daily Crunch for July 1, 2021. It’s Robinood IPO day! That’s the headline, really. This afternoon the American consumer fintech company filed to go public in what will prove to be an early contender for the third-quarter’s most important IPO. We also have a metric ton of other startup news for you. And don’t forget that the next TechCrunch event is next week! Let’s go! — Alex.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Sweater Raises An Oversubscribed Pre-Seed Round Of $2.3 Million To Bring Venture Investing To Everyone

BOULDER, Colo., July 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sweater has announced today that it has closed on an oversubscribed pre-seed financing round after surpassing its goal by 50%. The 2.3M round, with participation from Motivate VC, MRTNZ Ventures, Bison Ventures, Spacestation Investments, and a group of super angels will be used to further develop the Sweater venture investing platform and accelerate their go-to-market strategy.
Businessnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Maersk eyes startup alliance

Jul. 1—DUBAI — Shipping giant A.P. Moller-Maersk is open to collaborating with startups in the region and this stems from the need of reinventing its business strategy that will be based on digitisation, decarbonisation and democratising its supply chain, a top official said. Vincent Clerc, CEO for ocean and logistics,...
BusinessFood Navigator

Private equity firm completes acquisition of Kodiak Cakes

Private equity group, L Catterton, has completed its acquisition of better-for-you, protein-powered waffle and pancake mix brand Kodiak Cakes. Specific terms of the transaction, first announced in May 2021, were not disclosed. However, Kodiak's existing shareholders, including Sunrise Strategic Partners (which invested in the brand in 2016​​), Trilantic North America, and the company's founders and management team, will continue to own a significant minority stake in the company going forward.
BusinessTechCrunch

Swedish gaming firm MTG acquires India’s PlaySimple for $360 million

MTG said it will pay 77% of the acquisition sum to Indian game developer and publisher in cash and the rest in company shares. There’s also another $150 million reward put aside if certain undisclosed performance metrics are hit, the two firms said. Friday’s deal marks one of the largest...
EconomyTechCrunch

Tiger Global leads $42M Series B in Nigerian credit-led neobank FairMoney

There are five distinct models, and the one adopted by Nubank, the $30 billion behemoth, is the credit-led model. Neobanks operating this model start by offering credit via cards or on an app and subsequently offer bank accounts as a gateway to other services. Nigerian fintech startup FairMoney operates this...
Medical & BiotechStamford Advocate

Psilera Raises $2.5 Million with Oversubscribed Series Seed from Leading Institutional Investors to Accelerate Clinical Pipeline Focused on DMT

TAMPA, Fla. (PRWEB) July 01, 2021. Psilera Inc., formerly Psilera Bioscience (“Psilera”), a Florida-based biotechnology company specializing in the clinical development of psychedelics and analogues, has secured $2,500,000 in a non-brokered series of seed preferred funding (the “Financing”). The influx of funding was led by Iter Investments with participation from Baird Inc., JLS Fund, Receptor, What If Ventures, as well as the company’s Founders and Board of Directors.