PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Wednesday morning everyone!. It’s a more quiet start this morning than compared to yesterday. However, I am anticipating scattered showers to start to flare up around or just after sunrise. Most will start off the day out of the Gulf or right along the coast. We’ll see them spread inland heading into the afternoon. Go ahead and pack the umbrellas in case you happen upon some of the hit or miss activity today.