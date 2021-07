It may still be summer, but we’re counting down the days until the Halloween season starts in the Disney Parks!. Disney has already been hyping up everything to come for Halloween this year as merchandise, food, and entertainment draw guests in of all ages. One of the biggest changes this year is the cancelation of Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party in favor of the BOO Bash. And, even though we’re curious to see the major differences between the two parties, the BOO Bash isn’t what you think.