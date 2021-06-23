Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Overland Park, KS

OP approves plan for express toll lanes on U.S. Highway 69

Posted by 
Kansas City Business Journal
Kansas City Business Journal
 11 days ago
Cover picture for the article

In an effort to reduce traffic congestion, the Overland Park City Council approved a plan to add express toll lanes to U.S. Highway 69.

www.bizjournals.com
Community Policy
Kansas City Business Journal

Kansas City Business Journal

Kansas City, MO
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
194K+
Views
ABOUT

The Kansas City Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

 http://www.bizjournals.com/kansascity
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kansas Traffic
City
Overland Park, KS
Overland Park, KS
Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Highway#Express#Traffic Congestion
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
Related