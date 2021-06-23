Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
POTUS

Nonqualified Fixed Income Annuities: A Timeless Tax and Retirement Income Planning Opportunity

By Retirement Daily Guest Contributor
Posted by 
Retirement Daily
Retirement Daily
 11 days ago

President Biden’s American Families Plan includes proposed increases in the top marginal income tax rate from 37% to 39.6% and the top long-term capital gains tax rate from 23.8% to 43.4% for households with income over $1 million. Both changes would negatively impact investment returns for affected individuals.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yYjyH_0acv1RMF00
Robert Klein, CPA

Stock market-based investment strategies, with their exposure to higher ordinary and long-term capital gains tax rates are being reevaluated by investors and financial advisers alike. One strategy that is attracting more attention that will be virtually unscathed by the proposed tax increase is longevity insurance, more commonly known as fixed-income annuities.

Three Types of Fixed Income Annuities

Fixed-income annuities provide sustainable lifetime or term certain income and, as such, are well suited for retirement income planning. There are three types of fixed income annuities: single-premium immediate annuities (SPIAs), deferred income annuities (DIAs), and fixed index annuities (FIAs) with income riders.

Each of the three types of fixed income annuities serve a different purpose within a retirement income plan. Two of the three options, SPIAs and DIAs, are tax-favored when purchased in a nonqualified, or nonretirement, account. This makes them an excellent choice for those in higher tax brackets who are seeking to maximize after-tax sustainable income.

SPIAs can be an appropriate retirement income planning solution if you are retiring soon or are retired and have an immediate need for sustainable income. Income distributions can be as frequent as monthly or as infrequent as annually (depending on the options available from the insurer), as long as the first benefit is paid within one year of the contract’s purchase date.

DIAs are a better fit than SPIAs in most retirement income planning scenarios due to their deferred income start date. Deferral of your income start date increases the amount of your periodic income payment since the insurance company will be making payments to you for a shorter period of time assuming a lifetime payout.

100% of income distributions from FIAs with income riders are taxed as ordinary income whether they are in a retirement or nonretirement account. While their flexible income start date and potential death benefit are attractive features, income tax savings is not a strong suit of FIAs with income riders.

DIAs and SPIAs Unique Income Tax Advantage

DIAs and SPIAs enjoy a unique income tax advantage when they are purchased in a nonretirement account. Unlike FIAs with income riders that distribute ordinary income that reduces the accumulation value of the annuity contract, DIAs and SPIAs are annuitized.

The annuitization period is defined by the contract and is either a defined term, e.g., 10 years, or lifetime. Lifetime DIAs and SPIAs provide for an optional minimum payout period or lump sum payable to the annuitant’s beneficiaries to guarantee a minimum total payout.

The income tax advantage of DIAs and SPIAs is attributable to the allocation of each annuitized payment between income and a return of premium. The portion that is deemed to be a return of premium is your cost, or basis, and is nontaxable. Annuitization is analogous to amortization of a mortgage. When you make a mortgage payment, each payment is allocated between deductible interest and nondeductible principal.

In the case of a DIA or SPIA, the amount of each payment that is considered to be a nontaxable return of premium is calculated by applying an “exclusion ratio” to each monthly payment. The exclusion ratio is actuarially calculated by dividing the investment in an annuity contract by the total expected lifetime payments.

SPIA Tax Savings Illustration

To illustrate the income tax advantage of nonretirement DIAs and SPIAs, suppose you are a woman, and you purchase a SPIA for $100,000 when you are 65 years old. Let us further assume that the insurance company determines that you have a 22-year life expectancy, and they will pay you $475 a month for the rest of your life. Your lifetime payments are expected to total $125,400 ($475 x 12 x 22).

Your exclusion ratio is calculated by dividing your premium, or investment, of $100,000 by your expected lifetime payments of $125,400. The result is that 79.75%, or $379, of each of your monthly payments of $475 will be nontaxable for the first 22 years. 20.25%, or $96, of each monthly payment will be taxable. Even though your annual payments will total $5,700, the insurance company will report taxable income of only $1,154 for the initial 22 years.

What happens if you survive your 22-year life expectancy? You will continue to receive monthly payments of $475 for the rest of your life, however, 100% of your monthly payments will be taxable as ordinary income. This makes sense since your nontaxable payments for the first 22 years will have totaled $100,000 which is equal to your original investment.

Nonretirement DIAs and SPIAs Can Optimize After-Tax Retirement Income

DIAs and SPIAs, like all fixed income annuities, provide sustainable lifetime income. When purchased in a nonretirement account, they distinguish themselves further as a retirement income planning solution since their after-tax income is predictable.

Income tax rates have minimal impact on the amount of after-tax income from DIAs and SPIAs due to their exclusion ratio. Furthermore, any increase in marginal income tax rates will not affect most annuitants’ after-tax periodic payments until the cost basis has been recovered. As illustrated, this will not occur until the annuitant survives her life expectancy beginning on the annuity purchase date.

The ability to optimize after-tax income from nonretirement DIAs and SPIAs can also result in spillover income tax and other savings. This includes the potential reduction of taxable Social Security benefits, reduced exposure to the 3.8% net investment income tax, increased potential deductibility of medical expenses, and the opportunity to reduce marginal income tax rates and Medicare Part B premiums. Each of these things individually and collectively can result in additional increased after-tax retirement income for the duration of retirement.

Nonretirement fixed income annuities, with their sustainable lifetime income and tax-favored status, offer a timeless tax and retirement income planning opportunity.

About the author – Robert Klein

Robert Klein, CPA, PFS, CFP®, RICP®, CLTC® is the founder and president of Retirement Income Center in Newport Beach, California. Bob is also the writer and publisher of Retirement Income Visions™, a blog featuring innovative strategies for creating and optimizing retirement income that Bob created in 2009.

Bob applies his unique background, experience, expertise, and specialization in tax-sensitive retirement income planning strategies, including fixed income annuities, Roth IRA conversions, and charitable remainder trusts, to optimize the longevity of his clients’ after-tax retirement income and assets. He does this as an independent financial advisor using customized holistic planning solutions determined by each client’s needs.

Retirement Income Center has established relationships with various highly respected professional organizations and platforms to provide the firm’s clients with its comprehensive array of fee-based planning, management, and protection services.

Got Questions About Your Taxes, Personal Finances and Investments? Get Answers!

Email Jeffrey Levine, CPA/PFS, chief planning officer at Buckingham Wealth Partners, at: AskTheHammer@BuckinghamGroup.com.

Community Policy
Retirement Daily

Retirement Daily

647
Followers
185
Post
79K+
Views
ABOUT

Retirement Daily delivers in-depth analysis on finance, investments and retirement to help you retire with confidence.

 http://retirementdaily.net
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Retirement Income#Retirement Savings#Retirement Planning#Tax Deferral#American Families Plan
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Economy
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Personal Finance
Related
Real EstateMotley Fool

How to Qualify for a Mortgage as a Retiree

Just because you're retired doesn't mean you can't buy a home. Many people aim to have their mortgages paid off by the time they retire. Others sell their homes in retirement and go on to rent instead. But what if you're the opposite, and you decide to buy a new...
EconomyKXLY

Have You Done Enough to Avoid the Crisis in Retirement Planning?

Harvard Business Review (HBR) published a dire warning seven years ago. Most Americans don’t know how to execute a retirement strategy that addresses the most prominent risk-income insecurity. With fewer people receiving guaranteed income from pension plans, we’ve been forced to rely on our own planning to take care of cash needs in retirement. How can you ensure that you don’t run out of money in retirement and that you’ll have enough income each month to pay all of your bills?
Personal Financeetftrends.com

Educating Retiring Clients on Social Security Issues

Many investors view Social Security as an automatic, almost rudimentary part of retirement, but in reality, the program isn’t always so simple. As such, there’s significant opportunity for advisors to engage clients when it comes to boosting their Social Security knowledge. In the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, now is...
Personal FinanceKTEN.com

Roth IRA vs Mutual Fund: Key Differences

Investing is a key component of any plan to build wealth. And when shaping that plan, it’s important to consider two things: what to invest in and where to keep that money. A mutual fund, for example, is a popular choice for what to invest in; it’s a basket of securities in one place. Where to keep that money is another question: It’s possible to own one or more mutual funds inside a Roth individual retirement account. Whether you invest in a Roth IRA or mutual fund, both can help with achieving your wealth-generation goals. But it’s important to understand how they differ and the risks and rewards associated with each.
Income TaxPosted by
Retirement Daily

Ask the Hammer: How Much of My Traditional IRA Should I Convert Into My Roth IRA?

I just retired a month ago and am contemplating my IRA to Roth conversions for next year. I will basically have $8,500 of income for next year via distributions and capital gains, etc. What is the taxable income level I should shoot for in order to remain in a low tax bracket and still qualify for a decent affordable health care plan? My minimal research has me somewhere in the $45,000 to $57,000 range for adjusted gross income. Does that sound correct or can I go higher?
Businessmysoutex.com

Estimating your retirement income needs, Part II

It’s important to plan for your retirement. Here some tips in continuation of the first Financial Focus column on the subject:. To determine your total retirement needs, you can’t just estimate how much annual income you need. You also have to estimate how long you’ll be retired. Why? The longer your retirement, the more years of income you’ll need to fund it. The length of your retirement will depend partly on when you plan to retire. This important decision typically revolves around your personal goals and financial situation. For example, you may see yourself retiring at 50 to get the most out of your retirement. Maybe a booming stock market or a generous early retirement package will make that possible. Although it’s great to have the flexibility to choose when you’ll retire, it’s important to remember that retiring at 50 will end up costing you a lot more than retiring at 65.
Income TaxPosted by
Retirement Daily

Understanding Your Income Tax Return

Income taxes are money the government collects based on what you’ve earned. This is one of the primary methods the United States government uses to pay for its undertakings, everything from defense to schools to road repairs are funded by income taxes. In some countries, income taxes are simple and handled almost exclusively behind the scenes. In the United States, our tax code is more complex, and individuals benefit from being more educated on its intricacies.
Economybenefitspro.com

Guaranteed retirement income coming into greater focus in 2021

Workers saving for retirement today are concerned that they are going to outlive their savings or that they may not enjoy the same kind of comfortable retirement that previous generations did, according to a recent DC Pulse survey from BlackRock. Plan participants, sponsors and retirees alike emerged from the pandemic with a sharpened focus on retirement security and the importance of retirement income, the findings showed.
Stocksetftrends.com

Why to Go Low in Search of Fixed Income Opportunities

There’s plenty of talk about the trying fixed income climate advisors and investors are facing this year, but broadly speaking, catastrophe is being averted, and some corners of the bond market are proving surprisingly resilient. Still, investors are apt to be concerned about the effects inflation, transitory as it may...
Personal FinancePost-Star

3 Ways to Stretch Your Retirement Income

Many seniors have concerns about whether their savings will provide them with enough retirement income throughout the rest of their lifetimes. These worries may be justified, as it can be difficult to save enough for your later years. The good news is, there are ways to make your funds stretch...
Income Taxetftrends.com

Municipal Bonds Still Key in the Retirement Income Puzzle

In spite of this year’s challenging fixed income environment, bonds remain vital portfolio components for retirement investors. How the bonds are deployed in retirees’ portfolios is meaningful as well. For investors with tax-advantaged accounts, embracing a taxable bond fund makes sense, but for those with the bulk of their assets...
Personal Financemadison

4 Mistakes That Could Derail Your Retirement Plans

Will you retire comfortably? How much you're looking forward to it could come down to how prepared you are. So that important question may have you either excited or nervous. And the way that you answer it may depend on how well you avoid doing these four things. 1. Not...
Public Healthai-cio.com

Pandemic Magnifies Demand for Retirement Income

The COVID-19 pandemic has increased demand among retirees for retirement income solutions, according to BlackRock’s annual “DC Pulse” survey, which also found that nearly half of defined contribution (DC) plan participants’ finances were negatively impacted by the pandemic. “Workers saving for retirement today are concerned that they are going to...
Income Taxnjbmagazine.com

Budget Agreement Reached on Higher Ed, Retirement Income Tax Threshold

Today, Gov. Phil Murphy, along with legislative leaders, announced further agreements in the Fiscal Year 2022 budget. The agreement includes a comprehensive college affordability package backed by Speaker Craig Coughlin that helps those saving for college, as well as current students and those repaying loans. Among the measures agreed upon in the newly introduced Appropriations Act and relevant legislation are:
Personal FinanceNBC San Diego

U.S. Is Facing a ‘Real Retirement Crisis,' Top Investor Says — His Plan for Doubling Savings and Reducing Income Inequality

The United States is barreling toward a retirement crisis, says the country's top registered investment advisor. With many Americans only starting to save for post-work life in their 20s or 30s and Social Security's retirement trust fund at risk of depleting as soon as 2029, Ric Edelman, founder of Edelman Financial Engines, has proposed a new solution to the savings dilemma.
Marketsetftrends.com

Looking to Diversify Your Fixed Income Profile?

In today’s low-rate environment, many fixed income investors are diversifying their portfolios with debt markets overseas. Vanguard offers two compelling options on this front. Capturing income from debt markets outside the U.S allows investors to access credit profiles from different countries that are in various stages of their respective economic...
Income TaxForbes

Here’s How A Roth Conversion Could Increase Your Income Taxes

Many pre-retirees and retirees fear that their future tax rates could increase to help pay for the substantial U.S. federal debt that’s building up. As a result, they’re considering converting some of their traditional IRA and 401k accounts to a Roth account in 2021. The justification is that it might be better to pay income taxes now on their Roth conversion instead of leaving their savings in their traditional IRA and 401k accounts and paying higher income taxes later when they withdraw from these accounts in retirement.