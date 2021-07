It was July 1997 at the Four Seasons restaurant, off Park Avenue in Manhattan. All heads swivelled when she dazzled her way across the room, wearing a mint-green Chanel suit, to have lunch with Vogue editor Anna Wintour and me. Diana was always so much more beautiful in person than in her photographs. Her skin had the light blush of a freshwater pearl, her eyes were huge blue pools of feeling, and one always forgot how tall she was, especially in three-inch Manolo heels.