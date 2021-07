Anderson Silva praised boxing star Canelo Alvarez following his win over Julio Cesar Chavez Jr., saying “I can’t believe Canelo spoke to me.”. Silva won a split decision over Chavez Jr. in his return to the boxing ring for the first time in 16 years. “The Spider” looked fast and elusive in the fight and showed off his trademark striking skills, leading him to pick up the upset win. Though Chavez Jr. is a Mexican-based fighter and Alvarez is as well, following the fight the boxing superstar entered the Octagon and gave his respects to Silva for picking up the biggest win of his boxing career. You can tell there is a lot of mutual respect between these two. Check out the video below.