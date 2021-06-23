Fresh owner takes over at Bob & Scott's

PRIMGHAR—John Crowhurst has wanted to run the local grocery store ever since he was a boy growing up in Primghar, and his childhood dream came true at the end of last month. The 27-year-old Crowhurst took ownership of Bob & Scott’s Grocery on May 26 after the transition process started in March when he returned to working full-time at the store in March. He and his wife, Hope, had been looking to succeed the previous owners Scott and Sherry Heppner for years.