William “Bill” Speed
Bill passed away Thursday June 10th, 2021 at the age of 85. Born February 4th, 1936 in Selma. He attended Parrish High School where he met the love of his life, Naida Rowell. They married the same summer after graduating high school together in 1954. Bill attended the University of Alabama earning his Bachelor of Science degree in 1958. Joining the United States Air Force after college and serving one term, Bill was called home to Selma to help his parents with the family business after his father was injured.m.selmatimesjournal.com