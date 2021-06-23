HerMoney Podcast Episode 271: Budgeting Without Tears

Budgeting 101 with Jesse Mecham, founder of YNAB, You Need A Budget. Other than listening to this week’s episode of the HerMoney podcast, what are some of the other things on your to-do list today? Have you taken time lately to think about what you’re prioritizing in life? A lot of us have since the pandemic — having more time to ourselves these last 18 months enabled many of us to focus on where we’re headed in a way that we hadn’t before. So, what’s on your must-do list now that we’re all emerging into a brighter, more normal 2021? What’s at the top of your list of needs? Specifically, what’s at the top of your list of financial needs?