Lansing, MI

Republican-led election report finds no evidence of widespread fraud

By Nick Friend
WLUC
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - A GOP-led report on the November 2020 election has found, “no evidence of widespread or systematic fraud.”. Sen. Ed McBroom (R-Waucedah Township) led the investigation and said in part, “At this point, I feel confident to assert the results of the Michigan election are accurately represented by the certified and audited results. While the Committee was unable to exhaust every possibility, we were able to delve thoroughly into enough to reasonably reach this conclusion. "

