SPO Networks, Inc. (SPOI) Receives Pre-Orders From Ten Dispensaries For Company’s Proprietary Strain Of Cannabis Seeds; First Delivery Scheduled On August 1, 2021 - Revenues To Follow
Company Is Entering The Global Cannabis Seeds Market Which Is Expected To Reach USD 723.77 Million By 2027. FARMINGTON, AR / ACCESSWIRE / June 23, 2021 / SPO Networks, Inc. (OTC PINK:SPOI) ("SPOI" or the "Company"), a publicly-traded company that is actively exploring potential acquisitions and opportunities in diversified industries, including an established revenue generating waste/recycling subsidiary plus a newly launched medical and recreational cannabis and genetic seed operations entity with the expectation of rapid expansion in the cannabis industry utilizing a proprietary vertical market from cultivation facilities, to wholesale and retail dispensaries, today announced that it has received its initial pre-order for delivery of its proprietary strain of certified cannabis seeds. The pre-order came from a chain of 10 dispensaries in Colorado.www.accesswire.com