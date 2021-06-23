Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Retail

SPO Networks, Inc. (SPOI) Receives Pre-Orders From Ten Dispensaries For Company’s Proprietary Strain Of Cannabis Seeds; First Delivery Scheduled On August 1, 2021 - Revenues To Follow

Posted by 
ACCESSWIRE
ACCESSWIRE
 11 days ago

Company Is Entering The Global Cannabis Seeds Market Which Is Expected To Reach USD 723.77 Million By 2027. FARMINGTON, AR / ACCESSWIRE / June 23, 2021 / SPO Networks, Inc. (OTC PINK:SPOI) ("SPOI" or the "Company"), a publicly-traded company that is actively exploring potential acquisitions and opportunities in diversified industries, including an established revenue generating waste/recycling subsidiary plus a newly launched medical and recreational cannabis and genetic seed operations entity with the expectation of rapid expansion in the cannabis industry utilizing a proprietary vertical market from cultivation facilities, to wholesale and retail dispensaries, today announced that it has received its initial pre-order for delivery of its proprietary strain of certified cannabis seeds. The pre-order came from a chain of 10 dispensaries in Colorado.

www.accesswire.com
Community Policy
ACCESSWIRE

ACCESSWIRE

Raleigh, NC
592
Followers
9K+
Post
12K+
Views
ABOUT

ACCESSWIRE is a news and communications network that disseminates full-text press releases for both private and publicly held companies globally to news media, financial markets, investors, information web sites, databases, bloggers and social networks.

 https://www.accesswire.com/newsroom
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Medical Cannabis#The Seeds#Dispensary#Pre Orders#Spoi#The Company#Cagr#Company#Spo Networks Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Retail
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
News Break
Market Analysis
Related
RetailStreetInsider.com

FTC Orders the Divestiture of Hundreds of Retail Stores Following 7-Eleven, Inc.'s Anticompetitive $21 Billion Acquisition of the Speedway Retail Fuel Chain (MPC)

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. 7-Eleven, Inc. and Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: MPC) have agreed to divest hundreds of stores used to sell gasoline and diesel fuel in 293 local markets across 20 states to settle Federal Trade Commission charges that 7-Eleven 's acquisition of Marathon's Speedway subsidiary violated federal antitrust laws. 7-Eleven consummated the acquisition on May 14, 2021, even though the company knew the acquisition violated Section 7 of the Clayton Act and Section 5 of the FTC Act.
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Universal PropTech Inc (UPIPF) Subsidiary VCI Controls Receives $750k Order for Mechanical Projects and Services

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Universal PropTech Inc. (OTCQB: UPIPF) is pleased to announce that the Company's wholly-owned subsidiary, VCI Controls Inc. ("VCI"), had received a number of purchase orders for approximately $750,000 for mechanical work for a few customers in Ontario.
RetailPosted by
Benzinga

From GrubHub To Cannabis: An Entrepreneur's Life-Long Bet On Home Deliveries

“This is my life,” says cannnabis industry CEO Adam Berk. And it is true: Berk is in fact passionate about his job. He has always been. Last year, the vertically-integrated cannabis company he headed, Stem Holdings, acquired Driven Deliveries, the world's first publicly-owned cannabis delivery company. The resulting corporation, Driven by Stem (OTC:STMH), boasts a market cap of more than $85 million, with sales projected to hit $75 million in 2021.
Marketscoleofduty.com

Mechanical Actuator Components Market 2019 | Prominent Factors by Industry Size, Share, Business Development Plans, Market Dynamics and Forecast to 2025

Market Research Bazaar has made a brilliant attempt to elaborately and meticulously analyze the global Mechanical Actuator Components market in its latest report. All of the market forecasts presented in the report are authentic and reliable. The new report offers a powerful combination of latest, in-depth research studies on the...
AgriculturePosted by
Outsider.com

Tyson Chicken: Contamination Death Results in Recall of Around 10 Million Pounds of Chicken

During your July 4th celebration, you may want to reach for a hot dog instead of chicken after we tell you about Tyson’s latest recall. Recently, big brand chicken company, Tyson Foods, recalled almost 8.5 million pounds of frozen chicken products. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food and Safety Inspection Service, the recall was due to potential contamination of Listeria monocytogenes. They announced the news on Saturday.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

First Manhattan Co. Has $1.33 Million Stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,062 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 551 shares during the quarter. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $1,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
MarketsLas Vegas Herald

Polyvinylidene Fluoride (PVDF) Market Outlook, Industry Demand and Supply, Key Prospects, Pricing Strategies, Forecast and Top Manufacturers Analysis Report by Emergen Research

The global Polyvinylidene Fluoride (PVDF) market size is expected to reach USD 1,433.5 Million at a steady CAGR of 6.6% in 2028, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. High demand for PVDF from various end-use industries such as electrical, chemical processing, and construction is driving market revenue growth to a significant extent over the forecast period. Robust performance and increasing adoption of PVDF in a range of applications is expected to continue to fuel revenue growth of the market going ahead.
Marketscoleofduty.com

Sorghum Beer Market Size Status and Prospect (2020-2025)

The new report offers a powerful combination of latest, in-depth research studies on the Sorghum Beer market. The authors of the report are highly experienced analysts and possess deep market knowledge. Download Sample Copy of the Report to understand the structure of the complete report (Including Full TOC, Table &...
Public Healthnationalgeographic.com

How dangerous is the new Delta Plus variant? Here’s what we know.

The latest coronavirus variant has spread to about a dozen countries—including India, the U.S., and the U.K.—while scientists scramble to figure out if the strain is more deadly or transmissible. A new variant of the coronavirus has emerged, and scientists are working to figure out if it is more dangerous...
Personal Financedigitalmarketnews.com

Stimulus Check: Much Larger Payment Incoming With A Catch

You need to wait exactly two more weeks when the first of the newly refurbished stimulus check payments would start coming through your mailboxes. There is a possibility of you receiving it in your bank account if you have registered yourself with the IRS. If you actually add this to the tax credit that you will face next year, you could be looking at a payment of $3,600 per child.
Constructionphiladelphiaherald.com

Autoclaved Aerated Concrete (AAC) Industry Growth, Global Survey, Analysis, Share, Statistics, Company Profiles and Forecast by 2027

The global autoclaved aerated concrete (AAC) market size is expected to reach USD 28.41 Billion at a steady CAGR of 5.3% in 2028, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Steady market revenue growth, driven by robust sales of Autoclaved Aerated Concrete (AAC), can be attributed to rising demand for lightweight building and construction materials. Use of autoclaved aerated concrete decreases building dead weight, thereby reducing structural costs for steel and cement by up to 27% and 20% respectively. In addition, lighter weight allows for construction of taller structures. Autoclaved aerated concrete blocks are about three to four times lighter than traditional red bricks, thus allowing for easier and more cost-effective transportation.
Medical & Biotechphiladelphiaherald.com

Precision Medicine Software Market Growing Popularity and Emerging Trends || Syapse, Inc. ,2bPrecise LLC ,Foundation Medicine, Inc. ,Fabric Genomics

The up-to-date coverage of the latest report Precision Medicine Software Market provides a detailed synopsis as well as a consistent evaluation of accurate revenue over the forecasted timespan. Current trends, industry analysis, and growth development represented in the report are of great help for the new industry players entering the market. This market research report includes an in-depth analysis of global and regional markets with the understanding given for variation in the growth of the industry in particular regions, giving a specific investigation of the market status, venture plans, establishment and usage, value patterns.
Marketsphiladelphiaherald.com

Blood-Brain Barrier (BBB) Market Share, Industry Growth, Trend, Statistics, Drivers, Demand, Key Companies by 2027

The global blood-brain barrier (BBB) market size is expected to reach USD 7.40 Billion in 2028 at a steady CAGR over the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Major factors driving market revenue growth include major prevalence of neurological disorders such as Parkinson's Disease, Alzheimer's Disease, Hunter's Syndrome, and brain tumors. Other factors include rising healthcare expenses and increasing investment in pharmaceutical research and development. Blood-brain barrier plays a vital role in protecting the brain from toxic compounds and many blood-borne disorders. It helps to prevent the circulation of compounds from the circulatory systems to Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) or brain through a particular exchange of components controlled by BBB or blood CSF barrier.