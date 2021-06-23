Manatee County commissioners disagree on need for Lakewood Ranch animal shelter
Some commissioners say a planned animal shelter might not be necessary in East County thanks to donation of Bishop Animal Shelter. Although Manatee County staff included plans for an East County animal shelter in the proposed fiscal year 2022 budget, commissioners do not agree on whether the shelter is necessary. Here are the plans for the shelter, as listed in the county’s proposed capital improvement plan:www.yourobserver.com