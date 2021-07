Lionel Messi needs no introduction. He's the biggest soccer star in the world, arguably the best player in history, and a global icon. He's also only played for one team, Barcelona, over the entire course of his career. That could all change this summer. Messi has the option to leave his Catalan side and sign with whatever club he wants to. Should he choose to exercise that option, some of the biggest destinations in the world are likely to come calling. So, will Messi stay at Barcelona or choose a new home, somewhere like Manchester City or PSG. We'll find out over the next couple of months.