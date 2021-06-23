Cancel
Boston, MA

Locked on Boston College: Defensive Back U

By A.J. Black
BCBulletin
BCBulletin
 11 days ago
On today's Locked on Boston College, we have a little fun with BC sports. We look at all the things that "grind our gears' or drive us crazy. We look at tailgating, fan experience, other fan bases and more!

In addition we talk about the cornerback position. Filled with talent, the cornerback position could be one of the most talented group on campus. We look at Aazaar Abdul Rahim's backs and what they could bring in 2021. And who could have a bigger season, Brandon Sebastian or Josh DeBerry? And how could the 2021 recruiting class help this group?

(Note: This podcast was recorded before Denzel Blackwell announced that he was transferring)

All of this and more on today's show! Make sure to subscribe where ever get your podcasts!

Listen to today's episode below. And if you enjoy our podcast make sure to like or subscribe wherever you get your podcasts. Just look up Locked on Boston College to find the most current episodes (and some good old ones too!) If you are on Apple ITunes, please give us a five star rating and let other BC fans know why you like the pod. It will help other fans find us! Follow the podcast on Twitter as well, at @LockedonBC

